Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan strengthen economic cooperation: mutual trade volume increased by almost one third

A meeting was held between First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev and Baimyrat Annamammedov, primeminister.kz reports.





The meeting included an exchange of views on the economic situation in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, discussion of the current status and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen trade and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of energy.





Both countries are progressively expanding trade and economic cooperation across the whole spectrum of interaction. Thus, for 5 years the volume of mutual trade between the countries has increased 4 times, only last year it grew by 28 per cent. The trade turnover for 6 months of the current year totalled $237.2 million.





Roman Sklyar noted that interaction between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing in the spirit of partnership and good neighbourliness, and there are great prospects for the development of bilateral economic cooperation.





The parties expressed confidence that the decisions taken will give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations in all areas of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation.