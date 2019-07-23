Kazakhstan increases gasoline output by 12.8%

In January-June 2019, gasoline production in Kazakhstan increased by 12.8% year on year to reach 1,975.9 thousand tons, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy informs.

The output figures for the period under consideration are as follows: 305.5 thousand tons of kerosene (up 150.8% YOY), 1,245 thousand tons of propane and butane (down 0.2%), 2,480.8 thousand tons of gasoil (up 12.7%), and 1,551.1 thousand tons of mazut (up 2.7%).

Kazakhstan also produced 1,100.4 thousand tons of ferroalloys (up 8.5%), 1,041.2 thousand tons of flat-rolled products (down 29%), and 67.7 thousand tons of refined lead (down 10.8%), 163.8 thousand tons of zinc (up 3%), and 227 thousand tons of refined copper (up 13.8%).

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.