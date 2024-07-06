Kazakhstan keen on revamping trade and transportation routes in South Caucasus - official

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group Xi Guohua discussed the implementation of joint Kazakhstan-China projects and strengthening cooperation in energy and industry, primeminister.kz reports.





Currently, with the participation of the Chinese company, large infrastructure projects on reconstruction of motorways of national importance are being implemented. In particular, construction and installation works on 24 sections with a total length of 1,131 kilometres are being carried out on the "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" and "Karaganda - Balkhash" highways.





To date, on the "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" route the traffic on the lower layer of the pavement has been opened on 748 km out of 768 km, the balance of works on the upper layer of the pavement is 48%; "Karaganda - Balkhash highway" the traffic on the lower layer of the pavement has been opened on all 363 km, the balance of works on the upper layer of the pavement is 49%.





At the same time, taking into account the ambitious goals for further modernisation of road infrastructure, the parties reviewed the progress of the project to increase the capacity of the plant of CASPI BITUM LLP to 750 thousand tonnes per year. Realisation of this project will cover the demand for bitumen at the height of the construction season.





During the discussion, the participants of the meeting emphasised their readiness to develop cooperation in agriculture, clean energy, environmental protection and digital technologies.





For reference: CITIC Group Corporation was founded in 1979. CITIC Group in Kazakhstan implements projects in energy, chemical industry, finance, infrastructure and other areas.