04.12.2025, 11:55 13586
Kazakhstan’s uranium reserves surpass 2 mln tons
Images | kazatomprom.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s probable uranium reserves exceed 2 million tons, Energy Vice Minister Yerlan Akbarov revealed at today’s plenary session of the Kazakh Senate, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He announced Kazakhstan’s prospective uranium reserves surpass more than 2 million tons. There are nine uranium provinces in Kazakhstan, including the Shu–Sarysu and Syrdarya basins, which are mainly represented by hydrogenic deposits. The remaining provinces are ore-based, which means they contain solid minerals.
Today’s plenary session of the Senate reviews in its first reading amendments to Kazakhstan’s Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use aimed at improving regulations in the field of hydrocarbons and uranium.
Earlier, it was reported that the deputies’ initiative is focused on attracting investment in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as protecting the state’s interests in the uranium industry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.12.2025, 17:10 281
Kazakhstan and Austria Explore New Areas of Industrial Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of the official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to Austria, Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a series of bilateral meetings with Austrian industrial and technology companies to discuss potential investment projects in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meetings, negotiations were held with Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, the largest division of the international Primetals Technologies group, specializing in environmentally friendly steel production technologies, digitalization, and automation of metallurgical processes. The company is one of Austria’s leading engineering enterprises, with an annual turnover exceeding 750 million euro, and possesses advanced expertise in engineering, rolling technologies, and intelligent industrial systems. Previously, the company signed an agreement with ERG to implement a major metallurgical project in Kazakhstan. Continuing this cooperation, the parties discussed additional opportunities for Primetals Technologies to participate in Kazakhstan’s industrial initiatives, including potential collaboration with Qarmet and other local partners on new production facilities.
Chairman of the Investment Committee Ospankulov also met with the management of Magnatech GmbH, a company with over 30 years of experience in metallurgy and mining industries. Company specializes in acid regeneration technologies, energy-efficient solutions, industrial equipment supply, and full-cycle engineering. The company has implemented projects in the USA, Germany, Brazil, Austria, India, Türkiye, and several CIS countries, including construction of industrial plants and deployment of green energy technologies. During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for localization of technological solutions in Kazakhstan, introduction of eco-efficient and resource-saving technologies in metallurgy, and creation of joint projects in industrial modernization and service support.
Additional meetings were held with Austrian companies interested in entering the Kazakh market, expanding production cooperation, and developing logistics potential along the Trans-Caspian "Middle Corridor."
Gabidulla Ospankulov emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in expanding the presence of Austrian companies and technology partners in key sectoral projects: "Austrian companies possess strong engineering expertise and long-standing experience in implementing industrial projects. Kazakhstan offers substantial opportunities for partnership - from metallurgy and mechanical engineering to green technologies and industrial modernization. We stand ready to provide comprehensive support to investors and accompany joint initiatives at every stage," he underlined.
The parties identified specific areas for further work and agreed to move forward with practical steps to prepare joint projects. In the near future, additional consultations with companies and sectoral agencies are planned to accelerate the development of initiatives in industry and metallurgy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 13:25 316
Limits on Planting Water-Intensive Crops Revised in Turkistan Region
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
To ensure the efficient distribution of irrigation water in the Turkistan region, limits on planting water-intensive crops have been revised based on projected water availability during the upcoming growing season, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev chaired a meeting in Turkistan on preparations for the 2026 vegetation period. The meeting was attended by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Agriculture Aydarbek Saparov, representatives of water management organizations, local executive and law enforcement bodies, as well as local farming enterprises.
Participants discussed forecasts for transboundary water inflows for next year and measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources during the upcoming irrigation season. Farmers were informed about the need to adopt water-saving irrigation technologies and further reduce the planting of water-intensive crops to avoid the risk of water shortages.
According to Kanat Bozumbayev, the recent session of the International Coordination Water Commission of Central Asian countries in Ashgabat presented a forecast indicating a reduction in water inflows next year. There is a risk that the Toktogul Reservoir could reach record-low levels. Southern Kazakhstan has also seen an absence of rainfall since spring. He noted that this is a natural process affecting all countries in the region, making it necessary to actively scale up water-saving measures and revise limits for water-intensive crops. The new limits are based on the expected water volume for the 2026 growing season, estimated at around 10 billion cubic meters. Strict monitoring of compliance with the limits will be ensured. Violators must understand the consequences and refrain from demanding outcomes that exceed state capacity.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the rice planting plan in the Turkistan region for the upcoming vegetation period must not exceed 3,500 hectares.
The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources and Irrigation, together with the administrations of Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions, to establish a working group and determine water consumption limits within two weeks. They must also approve crop area plans strictly aligned with these limits.
Kanat Bozumbaev supported the Ministry’s proposal to prohibit rice cultivation along the interstate Dostyk Canal. Rice cultivation will be permitted only along the Kyzylkum Canal, limited to 3,500 hectares and strictly using water-saving technologies.
Farmers were encouraged to diversify crops and adopt drought-resistant varieties that require significantly less water. This approach will help increase agricultural productivity, strengthen food security, and ensure sustainable development of rural areas under conditions of limited water resources.
To prevent water shortages and encourage the adoption of modern irrigation systems, cost reimbursement for well drilling, infrastructure installation, and water-saving equipment has been increased from 50 percent to 80 percent. A differentiated tariff for irrigation water has been introduced: for those implementing water-saving technologies, the subsidy on irrigation water costs is raised from 60 percent to 85 percent; for those who do not adopt such systems, subsidy rates will be reduced by 10 percent annually.
For 2026-2028, general transfers for supporting water-saving technologies and subsidizing irrigation water costs will be four times larger than in the previous three-year period.
Currently, water-saving technologies in the Turkistan region cover 82 thousand hectares, including 18.7 thousand hectares under sprinkler systems and 63.3 thousand hectares under drip irrigation. According to the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Management, these technologies ensure water savings of 20-30 percent.
In line with the President’s instructions, the Auyil Amanaty program aimed at improving the quality of life in rural areas through budget microloans is being implemented. Between 2026 and 2028, 450 billion tenge will be allocated for rural development, including 68.7 billion tenge designated for the Turkistan region to expand rural entrepreneurship and cooperatives.
Kanat Bozumbayev emphasized that the Auyil Amanaty project is not only a financial support mechanism but also a key instrument for economic modernization in rural areas. Beginning next year, funding for rural infrastructure will be provided through general transfers. All infrastructure initiatives under the Auyil - El Besigi program must be clearly reflected in regional and district development plans. When planning local budgets for 2026-2028, akimats must allocate funds for rural infrastructure to prevent a decline in the indicators of the Regional Standards System.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.12.2025, 18:53 14076
Kazakhstan’s Permanent Mission to the WTO Participated in the "Trade in Services for Development" Conference
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization participated in the opening of the two-day Trade in Services for Development Conference, which commenced today at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was officially opened by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who emphasized that trade in services is one of the key drivers of global economic growth and requires special attention to enhance the participation of developing countries.
The Trade in Services for Development initiative, launched at the WTO Public Forum in September 2024, is a joint programme of the WTO and the World Bank aimed at building capacity and providing technical assistance to developing economies to strengthen their ability to benefit from trade in services.
Trade in services is currently one of the most dynamically growing segments of the global economy. Services account for around 65% of global GDP and more than 50% of worldwide employment. According to the WTO, global trade in commercial services exceeded USD 7.5 trillion in 2024, making services the largest and fastest-growing component of world trade. These trends underscore the importance of supporting countries seeking to increase their participation in global value chains in the services sector.
During the conference on 3-4 December 2025, the WTO Secretariat and the World Bank are presenting new tools, analytical materials, and programmes developed or updated under the initiative. Participants are discussing their practical applications, the needs of developing countries, optimal support mechanisms, and prospects for enhanced cooperation.
The event brings together government officials, international organizations, the private sector, and expert communities to exchange experiences, discuss best practices, and explore ways to strengthen joint efforts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.12.2025, 16:48 34141
The EDB and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan launch a training programme on project management and project finance in the public sector
Tell a friend
The Academy of the Eurasian Development Bank and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a three-day workshop titled Project Management and Project Finance for Public Officials of the Republic of Kazakhstan, EDB reports.
The workshop took place on 24-26 November in Astana and brought together 20 representatives of Kazakhstan’s ministries and government agencies responsible for economic policy, investment, infrastructure development, budgeting, digital solutions and risk management.
The event marked another step in strengthening cooperation between the EDB and government institutions and contributed to building a shared understanding of project finance opportunities in Kazakhstan. This, in turn, is expected to enhance the effectiveness of national development projects.
The workshop focused on strengthening the practical skills of public officials in project management and project finance. The programme combined substantive thematic sessions with hands-on exercises and case studies.
Speakers included representatives of Kazakhstan’s government agencies, faculty of the Academy of Public Administration, international consultants and senior EDB experts.
Azamat Tyuleubai, Senior Managing Director and Head of the EDB Project Unit, emphasised the importance of partnership between state bodies and financial institutions: "Project finance is an important mechanism for attracting investment to Kazakhstan. Thanks to the active engagement of government agencies, project finance in the country is gaining institutional stability: the state provides regulatory support, risk-sharing mechanisms and participation through development institutions. The EDB Academy can serve as a platform for exchanging views and studying international experience in major project-finance and PPP initiatives."
Participants explored the architecture of project management and the evolution of project finance in Kazakhstan, as well as the specifics of project structuring by international financial institutions. Particular attention was given to practical tools such as responsibility and risk matrices, project readiness checklists, credit quality analysis, performance evaluation, and monitoring mechanisms.
During the programme, participants examined real cases of sectoral and infrastructure projects, reviewed common mistakes in project preparation and gained access to research materials from the EDB and other multilateral development banks.
Additional Information:
The EDB Academy is an expert platform that supports the realisation of the economic potential of the Bank’s member countries. Its core mission is to facilitate knowledge sharing and the dissemination of best practices, as well as to strengthen collaboration among government agencies, businesses and other stakeholders in areas such as project finance, macroeconomic modelling and development bank operations. The EDB Academy delivers training through short-term in-person workshops, as well as online courses and webinars.
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For more than 19 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. By July 2025, the EDB’s cumulative portfolio comprised 319 projects with a total investment of US $19.1 billion. The portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The Bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.
The EDB is implementing three mega-projects as part of its 2022-2026 Strategy: the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Network and the Eurasian Agricultural Goods Distribution System.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 20:14 54816
Investments of Over USD 100 Million Expected to Kazakhstan from Türkiye’s Trakya Region
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
During his working visit to the provinces of Edirne, Kırklareli, Çanakkale, and Tekirdağ, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, held bilateral meetings with the heads of 12 major companies in the region to discuss investment opportunities in the priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Turkish companies expressed significant interest in the country’s investment potential and demonstrated their intention to develop new projects in areas such as vegetable oil production, fish products, cosmetics, construction materials, and dairy production.
During meetings with the governors of the mentioned provinces, the Consul General emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening cooperation with the Thrace region in both investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
As part of the visit, meetings were also held with the heads of the police and migration departments of Edirne, Kırklareli, Çanakkale, and Tekirdağ, during which an agreement was reached to jointly carry out awareness-raising activities on the legal rights and rules of stay in Türkiye for Kazakh citizens residing in the Trakya region.
In addition, meetings were organized with the rectors of universities located in these provinces, as well as with Kazakh students studying at these institutions. The university leadership noted the exceptional dedication of Kazakh students to their studies and expressed their willingness to further expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.
For their part, young Kazakh students studying in the Trakya region stated that they regularly organize various events to promote Kazakhstan’s culture and traditions, and emphasized their strong interest in receiving a high-quality education.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 19:45 55076
Investment and Business Opportunities of Kazakhstan Were Presented to the Mexican Business Community
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mexico held the Kazakh-Mexican Business Forum "Kazakhstan: A Land of Opportunity and Growth in New Realities". During the event, key investment prospects and conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan were presented to the Mexican business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Representatives of leading Mexican companies, chambers of commerce and industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, the government of the capital, the government of the State of Mexico, as well as media representatives, took part in the event.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mexico Almurat Turganbekov delivered welcoming remarks. He noted that Kazakhstan has firmly secured its status as an economic leader and a center of sustainable growth in Central Asia, attracting over 60% of all foreign investment in the region. The Ambassador emphasized the significant potential for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mexico, and called on Mexican entrepreneurs to establish direct ties with Kazakhstani partners.
Forum participants were also briefed on the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate, business environment, and tax policy. Special attention was given to the provisions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation".
A welcoming speech was also delivered by the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, and Vice President of the National Chamber of the Manufacturing Industry of Mexico (CANACINTRA) Carlos Barrera. He noted the growing interest of Mexican businesses in entering the Kazakhstani market and implementing joint projects.
An important part of the forum was a presentation on the development of Kazakhstan’s IT ecosystem, particularly the activities of Astana Hub, the largest technological hub in Central Asia. Participants were provided with information on the achievements of startups that emerged from this incubator and are now successfully operating in the markets of Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
To promote Kazakhstani IT solutions, the forum featured the participation of Biometric Vision (biometric identification) and Cybernet-AI (AI-based voice robots). They showcased their products and held discussions with representatives of leading Mexican companies, including Telmex, Pagacel, Schiller Americas-Mexico, Lendswap, Loaney, Vivus, AMARANTE, Alvos, Alamex, Bamboo Group, etc.
Following the forum, the parties discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects and agreed to strengthen partnerships in the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, telecommunications, and finance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 18:25 55356
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discussed Opportunities for Exporting Kazakhstani Food Products
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company (KDD) Bahia Ezzat Jaafar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial complex and food security. The main focus was on opportunities for supplying Kazakhstani products to the Kuwaiti market.
The Kuwaiti side expressed interest in developing partnership relations with Kazakhstan, noting the country's high agricultural potential and considering Kazakhstan as a promising and reliable major supplier of food products.
For his part, the Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is consistently moving away from an oil-dependent economic model and is giving priority to the development of the agro-industrial complex. He stressed that particular emphasis is now being placed on food security, expanding exports, and promoting the Qazaq Organic Food brand in foreign markets.
The parties noted their mutual interest in deepening trade and economic cooperation, confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and work out specific areas of cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 12:45 54036
Kazakhstan Intends to Increase Oil Refining Capacity to 40 Million Tons by 2040
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akenzhenov reported on the state of the oil refining and petrochemical industries. He presented information on current production indicators, the implementation of digital systems, and strategic development plans, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Minister, in 2024 the volume of oil refining amounted to 17.9 million tons. Planned indicators for the current year remain at the same level. It was noted that domestic refineries demonstrate a high level of digitalization, using advanced American and Japanese automated process control systems (Honeywell and Yokogawa).
In accordance with the Sector Development Concept, the following outlook has been outlined:
- Between 2025 and 2032, oil refining volumes are expected to increase from 18 to 30 million tons per year through the expansion of existing capacities.
- By 2040, a new large-scale refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons will be launched. The plant will feature a modern fuel and petrochemical configuration with a refining depth of 95%.
The implementation of these measures will increase total refining capacity to 40 million tons, fully meet domestic demand for fuel, and enable exports to neighboring countries.
Regarding the production of finished petroleum products, it was reported that the output for 2024 totaled 14.52 million tons, with a target of 14.55 million tons for the current year. By 2040, production is expected to double to 29.2 million tons, along with improvements in environmental fuel standards from class K4 to K5+.
The Minister of Energy also highlighted the sector’s focus on the efficiency of implemented information systems.
For example, the "Oil Transportation Management" information system automates the distribution of oil among producing companies, refineries, and transport operators. The system has 117 active users and more than 2,000 submitted requests.
The service has optimized processes by reducing the time required to form requests from 5 days to 1 day, and the approval of supply schedules from 7 days to 2 days. The submission and signing of schedules have been automated by 100%.
The "Oil Track" system ensures accounting of petroleum product turnover. A total of 123 oil depots are equipped with certified metering instruments, with data transmitted 24/7. After the system was introduced, request processing time fell from 3 hours to 10 minutes. The "grey" fuel market decreased by 20%. The use of artificial intelligence is being considered to forecast demand and logistics.
The Minister further reported that the petrochemical sector is demonstrating active growth. The output of petrochemical products (produced by KPI LLP, Neftekhim Ltd. LLP, Shymkent Chemical Company LLP, and ANPZ) totaled 540 thousand tons in 2024, an increase of 1.5 times compared to 2023. The target for the current year is 589.7 thousand tons.
In terms of new project implementation, it was noted that:
- Active construction of a polyethylene production plant is underway, with orders placed for long-cycle equipment.
- Production facilities for alkylate, butadiene, and urea are in the design phase.
- A draft Law "On the Petrochemical Industry" is being developed to ensure systematic development and transparent regulations.
A notable example of digitalization was provided by KPI LLP, where the integration of the SAP ERP system automated contract management processes. This reduced document preparation time by 80% and shortened overall processing times by 30%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.12.2025, 08:12Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Meetings on Margins of OSCE Ministerial Council 05.12.2025, 11:01521Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Northern Europe Countries Held in Vienna 05.12.2025, 12:11361Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Holds Bilateral Meetings with OSCE Leadership 05.12.2025, 07:40106Kazakhstan Advocates for Strengthening Dialogue and Adhering to the OSCE’s Fundamental Principles 05.12.2025, 17:1046Kazakhstan and Austria Explore New Areas of Industrial Cooperation 28.11.2025, 19:37121816Tokayev Holds Talks with Vice President of Switzerland 28.11.2025, 20:5597291Al-Farabi's Book was Presented in Ha Noi 28.11.2025, 19:2490596Republic of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Develop Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 29.11.2025, 14:3088666The Potential of Social Workers in Advancing Human Rights Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 29.11.2025, 17:3488661The 15th Annual Meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian States Held in Almaty 10.11.2025, 09:11301266Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 06.11.2025, 18:14300296Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 12.11.2025, 20:14290736Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 05.11.2025, 18:06289276Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 13.11.2025, 07:11276946Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste