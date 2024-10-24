Kazakhstan to export domestic vehicles to Afghanistan

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Ministers Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan are attending the 4th Interregional Forum ‘Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan,’ taking place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the head of the Kazakh government.





The event focused on the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries, boosting the bilateral trade turnover as well as discussed the issues of industrial cooperation, cooperation in water, energy, transit and transport and gas sectors.





Uzbekistan is the main trade partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, as the mutual trade stood at 2.5 billion US dollars in 8 months of this year. During the forum, Bektenov highlighted the importance to expand measures aimed at promoting trade and economic cooperation as well as to create favorable conditions for mutual investments.





Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have broad prospects for joint work in all areas, which is primarily facilitated by the trust-based political dialogue between Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Investment agreements and commercial contracts worth 7 billion US dollars, signed during the business forum in Astana, are set to contribute significantly. I’m convinced that today’s meeting will mark the beginning of the realization of new breakthrough projects and make a considerable contribution to sustainable economic development of the entire Central Asian region, stated Bektenov.





There is a huge export potential in petrochemical, metallurgical, automotive, industrial, food, chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. Kazakhstan is ready to boost its exports to Uzbekistan of 40 high-value added products to the tune of over 550 million US dollars.





For his part, Uzbek Premier Aripov highlighted that cross-regional cooperation remains a priority of bilateral relations between the countries.





In the past seven years, the mutual trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan has risen by almost 2.5 times, reaching 4.4 billion US dollars. Presently, there are over one thousand enterprises with the participation of Kazakh capital in Uzbekistan. Bordering regions enjoy direct and close ties - the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Mangistau region, Tashkent and Turkestan regions, Navoiy and Kyzylorda regions. Our other regions also steadily strengthen ties, develop trade relations as well as industrial cooperation. There is a huge potential, which is yet to be realized, said Aripov.





During the forum, special attention was placed to the development of industrial cooperation, providing for implementation of 74 joint projects with total investments of 3.4 billion US dollars and creation of 14.6 thousand jobs. Of these enterprises, 65 are set to be opened in Kazakhstan, ensuring 13.6 thousand new jobs in the country. Nine joint projects have been carried out in Kazakhstan and three more in Uzbekistan, leading to the creation of a total of 4.8 thousand new jobs. They include CKD production of Chevrolet Onix cars in Kostanay, a plant for production of household appliances in Saran, garment and spinning and weaving factories in Shymkent and Turkestan region, a plant for production of autoclaved aerated concrete in Angren and others. The establishment of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation Central Asia is set to give a new impetus to the work of both governments, offering services under the single window principle as well as tax, customs and other preferences for entrepreneurs.





In addition, the issues of developing the transport and logistics potential were under discussion. It was noted that over 50% of Uzbekistan’s trade turnover passes through the territory of Kazakhstan. The countries have established 18 passenger traffic routes by different modes of transport, offering new opportunities for further deepening ties.





Under the 4th Interregional Cooperation Forum ‘Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan’, the business forum, 76 documents worth over 325 million US dollars were signed, including the Practical action plan, providing for realization of joint projects in energy, mining, geology. Agreements on cooperation in trade and economic, scientific and technological, cultural and humanitarian spheres between the regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were signed as well.





It's worth to note that the forum is a platform to actively address the current challenges and prospects of cooperation. Within the event, the ministers, governors of bordering regions and around 200 representatives of business circles of the two countries discussed the issues of cross-regional cooperation, promotion of mutual trade and creation of joint enterprises. Mechanisms for deeper interaction in metallurgy, construction, mechanical engineering, chemistry, agriculture, food industry, IT and tourism were discussed within the B2B format.





To note, a scientific and cultural center named after Abai and a Kazakh language and literature department of Abai University opened at the Rashidov Samarkand State University in Uzbekistan.