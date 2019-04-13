Kazpost accepts applications from Kazakhstani residents for participation in the "People's IPO" programme

Almaty. September 26. Kazakhstan Today - As part of the "People's IPO" state-run programme the Almaty branch of the Kazpost has accepted about 1 thousand applications for the purchase of shares of the company. Kazakhstan residents are opening accounts in advance in order to avoid commotion when securities appear in the market.



"We are ready for the IPO. We have a highly qualified staff, which underwent advanced training. 17 departments will be serving to the IPO programme," Caspionet quotes Bekzhigit Bekberdiyev, Director of Kazpost, Almaty Branch.



IT specialists of the Kazpost have developed a virtual consultation office, where it is possible to find information about the "People's IPO" programme, companies that are participating in the programme and how it is possible to purchase shares. It is planned to collect applications of investors in all rural post departments, then to send it to region departments and download to the central programme for the Almaty office. In the near future Kazpost will change a lot. Departments will be reconstructed and modernized. Postmen will expand the range of services to the population.



"We are planning to open our departments in business centres, where people will be able to receive our services. It is also planned to open departments, where it will be possible to pay for utilities, taxes, and receive necessary services," Bekzhigit Bekberdiyev said.



The national company is currently developing its service. Today it is possible to purchase railway and flight tickets at rural departments of Kazpost. Postmen say that this service was launched for the convenience of residents of rural areas, who used to go for such tickets to large regional centres.



"Apart from postal services, we are rending financial and agent's services. For example, in the department of Kazpost it is possible both to send letters and parcels and take a loan. It is also possible to open a deposit account. In general, it is possible both to receive services of commercial banks and services of the post," Bekzhigit Bekberdiyev said.



The "People's IPO" programme involves over 3.5 thousand departments of the Kazpost. Currently, 3 thousand people, who will be accepting applications and close agreements, have undergone training. Moreover, the company has already closed agreements with brokerage firms.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.