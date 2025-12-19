KazTransOil and Transneft sign agreement on transportation of kazakh oil for 2026

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India Azamat Yeskarayev held a meeting with the management of "MN.ALLOYS&Reductant Consulting W.L.L.", which expressed interest in building two ferrosilicon plants in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the company's chairman, Bhakta Hari Agasti, noted that the most advanced technologies available today are planned to be used in the implementation of these investment projects.





First and foremost, we would like to consider the possibility of constructing these plants in the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions. According to him, the total investment in the construction of the above-mentioned plants will amount to approximately US$500 million.





Azamat Yeskarayev welcomed the initiatives of the Indian side and noted that the Embassy would provide all necessary support in accordance with the law to ensure the implementation of these projects in Kazakhstan.





As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to organize a visit by the Indian company's management to Kazakhstan (Astana, Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk) in the near future to discuss the prospects for cooperation in detail.





On 9 December Azamat Yeskarayev held another meeting with Mahendra Joshi, founder of Big B Corporation.





The parties discussed the current status of outstanding issues and the further implementation of projects. As noted by Mahendra Joshi, the project is being implemented in accordance with the established schedule, and there are no obstacles to its completion.





Construction and installation work is scheduled to begin in the near future, with an initial tranche of funding in the amount of approximately US$50 million already allocated for this purpose. Due to the revision of projects to increase the scale of construction, the total investment will amount to approximately US$2 billion", - he said.





It is also worth noting that, with the support of the Embassy, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on November 25 this year between the Indian company "RI Instruments&Innovation" and the Akimat of the Shortand district. The Indian company intends to start construction of the largest nanotechnology park in Central Asia, for which the Akimat has allocated 10 acres of land. Rajendra Joshi, the Founder of RI Instruments&Innovation, emphasized that the University of Cambridge (UK) is the company’s partner.