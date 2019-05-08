Kuala Lumpur. October 15. Kazakhstan Today - Malaysian Oil & Gas companies generated $64 million in sales during the six-day Kazakhstan International Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (KIOGE) 2012.



According to Bernama, Malaysian National News Agency, "the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) said the generated sales were for various products and services such as engineering services, gasket, seals and expansion joints, transportation of halal products and services, non-destructive testing and radioactive materials and metal bellows."



Matrade Trade Advisor Dr Ali Sher said Malaysian companies should form a consortium in order to effectively compete and gain entry into the Kazakhstan market.



