Maximum rates on KZT deposits approved for April

Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund (KDIF) announced the approval of the maximum recommended rates for deposits in tenge for April 2021, press office of the Fund said.





The most profitable are savings deposits without replenishment right for a period of 12 months - 14%. In addition to the high rate, there is an increased guarantee amount for savings deposits in tenge - 15 million tenge.





The maximum rates on short-term deposits also remain at the level of the previous month, as in February 2021 the value of the base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, on which they depend, was not revised.





The rates on term deposits, which depend on the market rate, remain unchanged due to the absence of a pronounced tendency to change the rates offered by banks on the corresponding products at the systemic level.





Changes occurred in savings deposits for 24 months due to the continued trend in the market to reduce market rates on them.









