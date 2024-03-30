Minister of Industry and Construction Arrives in Shymkent

Images | Ministry of Industry and Construction

Today, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, arrived in Shymkent on a working visit. He plans to visit several industrial zones and facilities that are crucial for the region's development, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.





The Minister was introduced to the construction process of the Wan Sheng Ceramics plant, the largest producer of porcelain tiles in Central Asia, located in the "Zhuldyz" industrial zone.





Aimed at providing the market with high-quality cladding materials, this investment project has achieved 70% completion. It is expected to create over 700 jobs, thus stimulating the economic development of the region.





With the assistance of the Ministry, support was provided to the investor, including the allocation of a land plot for construction.The Minister highlighted the significant importance of the partnership with one of the largest porcelain tile manufacturers in Central Asia. The products from the factory are expected to fulfill a substantial need for construction materials in the country.





In the first phase of its launch in 2024, the factory plans to start with an annual production capacity of 12.7 million square meters of porcelain tiles, aiming to double this figure to 25.4 million square meters by 2026.