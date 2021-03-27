National Bank of Kazakhstan named most frequently counterfeited banknotes

The National Bank of Kazakhstan named tenge bills most popular among counterfeiters.

According to Askhat Abishev, the head of the department for examination of banknotes and coins of the National Bank, the most forged are banknotes with denominations of 2,000 and 5,000 tenge - 42.5% and 37.6% of the total volume, respectively.

Most of all counterfeit banknotes were detected in Almaty (554 pieces, or 67.3%), least of all - in the western regions of the country," he explained.

At the same time, he noted that the number of counterfeit banknotes detected by the National Bank and second-tier banks last year decreased by 38% compared to 2019 and amounted to 823 counterfeit banknotes and coins (1,319 banknotes and coins in 2019).

The main reason for the decline is the current quarantine measures and restrictions, since mostly counterfeiters use counterfeit money in markets, gas stations and small grocery stores," added the head of the National Bank's banknotes and coins examination department.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.