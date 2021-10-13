National Fund assets decrease, Dossayev

T15.5 trillion in private investment is planned to be attracted to the national project of Kazakhstan "Sustainable economic growth aimed at improving the welfare of people in Kazakhstan", Aset Irgaliyev, Minister of National Economy said.
The total amount of funding for the national project is T15.9 trillion, including T402 billion in the republican budget. It is expected to attract T15.5 trillion of private investment," Irgaliyev said.
The share of budgetary funds in the national project will make about 2.5%.
According to the minister, the national project is aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth at a level of at least 5% by 2025.
Inflation accelerated in 13 out of 17 regions of Kazakhstan in September, Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank said.
Over the past month, annual inflation has accelerated in 13 out of 17 regions. At the same time, in six regions it exceeds 9%," he said.
The accumulated rise in prices for socially significant food products decreased from a maximum of 10.4% in August to 9.6% in September. However, according to the results of the first week of October, prices soared again to 9.9%.
The rise in prices for diesel fuel amounted to 3.8%, and in some regions exceeded 10%. The shortage of diesel fuel, according to the head of the National Bank, boosts inflationary pressure and indirectly affects other goods.
Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government sitting about the second direction of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project.
It is targeted to cut irrigation loss by 4 sq km owing to reconstruction of 401 and digitalization of 212 channels," Brekeshev said. The national project provides for increasing irrigated lands by 600,000 ha.
It is targeted to build nine new water reservoirs in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions with a capacity to accumulate 1.7 sq km by 2025 to create additional irrigation sources. The second task is to raise energy efficiency, including in the sphere of processing industry through modernization of manufacturing equipment at production enterprises and modernization of lightning in the public sector," he resumed.