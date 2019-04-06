Oil prices slightly down

During Wednesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices receded.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in June was down $0.11 to $69.46 a barrel.

The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) receded by $0.12 to $62.46 a barrel.

