Olzhas Bektenov and GE HealthCare head discuss project implementation on creation of medical equipment production in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of the Kazakhstan Round Table on Global Investments held a meeting with the Regional President of GE HealthCare Costas Deligiannis. The progress of implementation of the previously signed agreement on the organisation of production of high-tech diagnostic medical equipment GE HealthCare in Kazakhstan was considered, primeminister.kz reports.





GE HealthCare, a subsidiary of the American transnational conglomerate General Electric, is one of the world leaders in the production of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, as well as the implementation of digital solutions and data analytics systems.





The participants of the meeting discussed issues of localisation of production of advanced medical diagnostic equipment, plans to create a production site and the National Archive of Clinical Images in Kazakhstan. At the first stage of localisation it is planned to produce ultrasonic diagnostic devices and computer tomographs of the latest generation with further expansion of the range of equipment. The centralised archive of medical images will allow to create a Unified Digital Health Space, which will ensure security and proper storage of patients' medical data.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that one of the priorities of the Government is the creation of high-quality, accessible and modern medical infrastructure. The importance of introducing digital solutions in healthcare, modernisation and quality equipment of hospitals, training of qualified personnel was highlighted.





In turn, Kostas Deligiannis informed about the company's plans to expand its presence in the Kazakhstan market. Medical institutions of the country, including leading clinics, already uses more than 3 thousand units of GE HealthCare equipment. More than one hundred mammographs have been installed in the regions within the framework of the state oncological programme. At GE HealthCare sites 6 thousand Kazakhstani specialists have been trained.





At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to cooperate closely in improving the healthcare system of Kazakhstan.