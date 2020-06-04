PM instructs to ensure high-quality implementation of UNT in compliance with sanitary requirements

At a government conference call chaired by the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the readiness for holding the Unified National Testing in the new conditions was considered.

Reports were made by the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, akims of the city of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Almaty region — Amandyk Batalov, North Kazakhstan region — Kumar Aksakalov.

Unified National Testing will be held from June 20 to July 5, 2020. More than 131 thousand students will take it, or 12% more than last year (117 thousand). About 161 UNT venues, over 1,200 classrooms have been prepared, step-by-step instructions have been adopted.

UNT will be held traditionally, but with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements. So, to minimize the risks of the spread of coronavirus infection, five disinfection measures will be taken: passing the test through a disinfecting tunnel, treating shoes with a special disinfecting rug, treating hands with a sanitizer, monitoring temperature measurements, providing a disposable mask. The order of entry to the UNT locations provides a distance between the tested of at least 2 m.

Everything should take place in a calm environment so that graduates are focused only on the testing itself. Traditionally, parents should organize an online broadcast of testing, thereby ensuring transparency and openness of the UNT process," said Mamin.

The head of government instructed the ministries of education and science, healthcare, internal affairs and regional akimats to ensure high-quality implementation of UNT and strict compliance with sanitary requirements.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has been instructed to carry out large-scale outreach to conduct UNT in the current environment.

Akimats of the regions were instructed to ensure the safety of passing the test, organizing the transportation of graduates in compliance with transportation standards, and to exclude mass crowds in front of UNT venues.













