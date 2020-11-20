Population in Kazakhstan is forecasted to reach 20.7 mln by 2030

The population of 20.7 million is predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030, said the press service of the CRTR Department for Information Promotion and PR.

According to the demographic forecast of the Center for the Development of Human Resources , by 2030 the population of Kazakhstan will grow by 11.8% (compared to 2019) and will amount to about 20 million 692 thousand people. At the same time, almost 12.7 million people (61.2%) will live in urban areas, and more than 8 million people will live in rural areas (38.8%)," said the report.

While maintaining the current level of dynamics of demographic indicators, the estimated size of population will be about 25.4 million people by 2050, which is 22.7% more than the level of 2030 and 34.3% more than the indicators of 2019.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.