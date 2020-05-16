Prime Minister Askar Mamin holds board meeting of Baiterek Holding

At a board meeting of Baiterek National Management Holding JSC chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the audited financial statements of the holding for 2019 were preliminarily approved.

According to the results of 2019, the assets of the holding’s group of companies increased by 10.5%, reaching 5 trillion 214 billion tenge (in 2018 – 4 trillion 719 billion tenge), and the annual consolidated net profit – by 48.4% to 51.5 billion tenge (for 2018 – 34.7 billion tenge).

The meeting participants reviewed information on the use of Baiterek Holding’s funds allocated from the republican budget and the National Fund in 2016-2020. The implementation of funds is carried out in accordance with the plan. So, as of April 1, 2020, 957.9 billion tenge allocated for the specified period, taking into account the reuse of returned funds, financed the economy for 1 trillion 164.9 billion tenge.

The board approved a report on compliance with the principles and provisions of the Holding's Corporate Governance Code for 2019. The document contains the results of monitoring compliance with corporate governance principles and detailed information on measures taken to implement its provisions.

The meeting also approved the report on the risks of the holding for the I quarter of 2020 and the report of the Internal Audit Service for the same period.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.