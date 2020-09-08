Private companies to be involved in ecotourism development in Altyn-Emel National Park

A private company will be involved in the development of ecotourism in the Altyn-Emel National Park, reports the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The economic effect from the implementation of this concept involves creation of 250 new jobs for the local population, an increase in the flow of tourists from 20 thousand people to 78 thousand people per year and an increase in budget income from visits by ten times," said Yerlan Nysanbayev, the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

He reminded that in 2019 the government adopted the state program for the development of the tourism industry for 2019-2025.

Kazakhstan plans to develop ecological tourism in national parks based on the experience of the United States, where the emphasis was made on the development of tourist routes and trails.













