22.05.2024, 18:20 3226
Rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China grows by 14%
Images | railways.kz
Tell a friend
The volume of transportation by rail between Kazakhstan and China reached 10.1 million tons in January-April of this year. This figure increased by 14% compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, exports increased by 21%, to 4.5 million tons, press-service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company reports.
Transportation through the Altynkol-Khorgos border crossing increased by 8% compared to last year, to 4.2 million tons. Including exports - by 42%, to 1.5 million tons.
Through the Dostyk station, 5.9 million tons were transferred to the PRC and back, which is 18% higher than last year. Exports increased by 13%, to 3 million tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.05.2024, 16:15 5411
Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with US grows in 1Q2024
Tell a friend
Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and the US amounted to $205.7 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.
It dropped 29.4 percent year-over-year to $158.9 million in January–March 2023, according to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency.
The US ranked eleventh among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.
The volume of exports to the US amounted to $45.7 million, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $159.9 million from January through March 2024.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the US reached $115.5 million from January through February 2024. The volume of exports amounted to $27.9 million, while imports reached $87.6 million during this period.
US foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan was 12th during this time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2024, 11:51 7291
DBK to finance agribusiness projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge
Tell a friend
This was reported to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov by the Chairman of the Board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC Marat Yelibayev during the working meeting, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of realization of the Address of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people "Economic course of Fair Kazakhstan" the Bank analyzed priority directions on development of agriculture, among which deep processing of meat, milk and grain, development of industrial greenhouse farming, construction of poultry farms, vegetable storages and meat cattle breeding enterprises.
Marat Elibayev reported on the readiness of the DBK in cooperation with second-tier banks and other financial institutions to provide financing for the implementation of investment projects in the agro-industrial complex for a total amount of 1 trillion 220 billion tenge.
Currently, the Bank has started to consider new projects of domestic investors.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Bank's management to prioritize investment projects aimed at ensuring food security, import substitution and increasing exports of domestic agricultural products.
It should be noted that the DBK already has experience in implementing projects in the agricultural sector. Among them are construction of a meat poultry farm in Akmola region, construction and modernization of oilseed processing plants. The Bank also financed the construction of the country's largest greenhouse complex in Turkestan region, the first stage of which is scheduled to be launched next year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2024, 18:23 7461
Turkic Investment Fund officially started its activities
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The first inaugural meeting of the Board of Governors of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) member countries was held in Istanbul (Turkey). Nurlan Baybazarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, became Kazakhstan's representative in the Council, primeminister.kz reports.
The Turkic Investment Fund is the first joint financial institution for economic integration of the Turkic world countries. Its initial capital will be $500 million. The main purpose of the fund is to develop economic and commercial relations between Turkic countries. According to estimates of the Turkish Ministry of Finance, by the end of 2024 the Turkic states will occupy an important place in the world economy, reaching an economic volume of $1.9 trillion and a population of 178 million people.
Nurlan Baybazarov noted the special importance of the development of Turkic integration for Kazakhstan.
The government of Kazakhstan fully supports the start of the fund's activities. I am confident that it will become a catalyst for economic growth and development of the participating countries, will contribute to the deepening of investment cooperation and effective interaction in the implementation of joint projects," he said.
The fund will focus on supporting joint projects in various sectors. They will cover such areas as infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, IT and others.
The implementation of such projects will be aimed at creating new jobs and diversifying the economy. Cooperation under the fund will allow Kazakhstan to receive funding, grants and technical assistance to launch socially important projects, as well as strengthen trade and economic interaction with members of the Organisation of Turkic States.
Recall that the agreement on the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund was signed at the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Turkic States on 16 March 2023 in Ankara. The founding countries were Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2024, 17:47 7616
Ministry of Trade and Integration: Geography of non-resource exports expanded to 135 countries
Tell a friend
The Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev reported on measures to support domestic exporters of non-resource products at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the results of last year, the number of exported non-resource goods increased by 278 items. Permanent active exporters from 2019 became 300 more companies: from 460 to 760.
According to the Minister, the geography of exports has expanded to 135 countries. In particular, deliveries of finished products to Asian countries have increased: to China by 8%, to South Korea by 26%, to Vietnam by 46%.
At the same time, with the growth of exports of services by 29%, there is a decline in the supply of industrial goods, such as copper, ferroalloys, zinc, silver, petroleum products. The Ministry of Trade attributes this decline to external factors: volatility of world prices, lower demand and increased competition in the target market.
At the same time, physical volumes of supplies of processed agricultural products have increased: flour by 1.1%, sunflower oil by more than 55.5%, beverages by 42.8%.
The export of food products is of particular importance, as 80% of exporters in this sector are small and medium-sized businesses. Moreover, small investment investments and their quick turnover make the food industry more profitable compared to capital-intensive industries. In order to achieve the target of $45bn by 2029, the following key areas have been identified for increasing exports. First and foremost, the focus is on China. We set a goal to increase exports of finished products 2.5 times in the medium term and reach $12.5 billion," Arman Shakkaliyev said.
The government will continue in-depth work on increasing trade turnover with the EAEU and Central Asian countries. For this purpose, the necessary infrastructure of cross-border trade is being created.
The government is also working on increasing the supply of high-margin goods to the Middle East countries. These are chilled lamb, poultry meat and offal products, i.e. goods for which there is a high demand.
European Union markets, which are ready to buy Kazakhstani food and organic products, are also a priority.
We are launching a trade accelerator on the basis of QazTrade JSC together with professional market participants, which will structure niche trade flows. This will be preceded by the conclusion of long-term contracts for the supply of products with advance payments for the forward purchase of a guaranteed volume of export products. For effective implementation, the Ministry of Trade and Integration will undertake inter-ministerial coordination with the involvement of development institutions. Taking into account the current situation, it is proposed to use off-budget funding by instruments of NUH Baiterek JSC. Thus, to stimulate business and increase the number of active exporters, we have formed an infrastructure for the development and promotion of non-resource exports," the Minister reported.
Following the experience of advanced countries, Kazakhstan established an export credit agency this year, which offers business entities a range of insurance and financial support measures at all stages of the export cycle.
In order to reduce the dependence of export flows on external factors, financial measures will be oriented to support goods of deeper processing.
Service measures are concentrated on the basis of QazTrade JSC, which annually cover more than 450 companies. Over the past three years, for vegetable oils and fats alone, exports have grown 2.2 times, fertilisers 1.7 times and mutton 4.4 times.
According to our calculations, for every 1 tenge spent on export support, there is 500 tenge of export revenue. At the same time, the average annual volume of support for service goods and services is about KZT2.3bn, or 0.02% of non-resource exports. While the average figure for countries with similar economies is 0.11%," the head of the Ministry of Trade stressed.
The priority task of the department is also to increase the recognition of products. On the instructions of the Head of State in early May a trade representative office of "QazTrade" was registered in XUAR (Urumqi). In the UAE on the territory of the national pavilion located on the site of EXPO Dubai "Qazaq Trade House" began to function. In addition, participation of Kazakhstani companies in two major exhibitions in China is planned: in Urumqi and Shanghai.
The Minister of Trade and Integration stressed the importance of creating competitive conditions for domestic business through optimising logistics costs and improving its efficiency. For this purpose, together with government agencies and organisations, a Roadmap for the development of export potential has been developed, a methodology for transporting export goods with a focus on processed products and their seasonality has been developed and submitted to the national railway operator for consideration. In order to reduce the cost of transporting Kazakhstani products, the approach to the instrument of reimbursement of expenses on the principle: "shipped - paid" is being revised, with priority given to the export commodity, direction and route.
One of the drivers of export revenues for the country's economy is the services sector, where export volumes last year totalled $10.3 billion. To date, a passportisation has been carried out and a register of 320 export-oriented service companies has been compiled. IT, oilfield services and medical services are in priority.
The main support measures for businesses working in this direction will be reimbursement of costs for marketing promotion of services, obtaining international certification, as well as legal and technical support.
We will continue to work on increasing the volume of non-resource exports, with a focus on agro-industrial complex goods. And we will also structure approaches to support exporters, with a focus on supporting more deeply processed goods. The implementation of all these measures will increase the number of active exporters by 120 companies and ensure this year's growth of non-resource exports by 6%," Arman Shakkaliyev summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2024, 16:41 7791
Enterprises have started to apply for a new type of cost reimbursement
Images | Ministry of Industry and Construction
Tell a friend
Kazakh enterprises began to apply for a new type of reimbursement of costs associated with the purchase of equipment. It became effective on May 12, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Last Friday, representatives of QazIndustry visited the enterprise for production of reinforced concrete products Construction Company "KazConstructionGroup" LLP. Here they produce piles, foundation blocks, stair steps.
The enterprise decided to take advantage of a new cost recovery measure from QazIndustry. Arstanbek Sagiyev, Head of the Business Incentives Directorate, explained the mechanism and advised on the package of required documents.
You can take advantage of a government measure and reimburse a portion of your costs for purchased equipment. The historical period is two years, which means you can reimburse the costs of equipment purchased in the previous two years. We reimburse 40 percent of the costs, but not more than 60 million."
KCIE specialists familiarized themselves with the production process at KCQ and the operation of the boiler house, which is involved in the production of reinforced concrete. Concrete is dried with its help.
"This is an important point: you can reimburse the costs of purchasing a boiler house, as it does not just heat the enterprise (in this case reimbursement of costs is not possible. - Note), but participates in the technological process", - said A. Sagiev. On this day QazIndustry representatives visited another enterprise Gefest
Pro. The plant for the production of metal products designs and manufactures systems for cable routes and all types of electrical panels. Here they also explained the mechanisms of state incentive measures and encouraged the management of the enterprise to take advantage of them.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.05.2024, 11:31 12386
Production volumes in the railway industry increased by 2.4 times. machine building
Tell a friend
In the first quarter of 2024, the output of railway engineering products grew 2.4 times compared to the same period last year, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The same period last year. In the first three months of this year, this sector produced 141.3 billion tenge worth of products.
The largest growth in production was noted in such commodity groups as "Railway locomotives" (2.3 times - from 10 to 23 units); "Railway cars, non-self- propelled passenger cars and other special purpose cars special purpose" (8.3 times - from six to 50 items); "Railroad and tramway freight non-self-propelled wagons and platforms with non-skid sides of height non-skid sides more than 60 cm high" (from 0 to 309 copies).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2024, 15:42 26601
Kazakhstan plans to export uranium through China
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (the national uranium company) continues to diversify uranium supply routes to foreign markets, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.
Thus, the Kazakh company is working on an agreement with the subsidiaries of China National Nuclear Company (CNNC) - CNUC (China National Uranium Corporation), and CNEIC (China Nuclear Energy Industry), for the provision of uranium transit services through Chinese territory.
To note, Kazatomprom currently transports uranium products from the port of St. Petersburg (Russia) to end customers in North America and Europe.
Today, an alternative route for transporting Kazakh uranium products is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor). The seaports of Aktau (Kazakhstan), Alat (Azerbaijan), and Poti (Georgia) facilitate delivery along this route.
Meanwhile, on September 29, 2023, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom presented its strategy for uranium production for 2025. The Board of Directors of Kazatomprom approved the company’s strategy to increase uranium production volumes in 2025 to 100 percent of the level planned under subsoil use contracts.
Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven reserves of natural uranium. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain about 14 percent of all proven world reserves. Estimates place the country's total proven reserves at more than 700,000 tons of uranium.
Kazakhstan took first place in uranium production in 2009 and continues to maintain a leading position in the world market. Kazakhstan produces about 40 percent of the world's uranium production. In 2021, the volume of uranium production amounted to 21,800 tons, according to the results of 2022-21,300 tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.05.2024, 22:24 26441
Dubai ranked №1 globally for attracting Greenfield FDI projects for third successive year
Tell a friend
Dubai has further reinforced its position as the world’s leading hub for foreign direct investment (FDI). According to the Financial Times Ltd’s "fDi Markets" data, Dubai ranked No.1 overall in global Greenfield FDI projects attraction in 2023, the third successive year it has achieved this ranking, WAM reports.
The city was also No.1 globally within key clusters including consumer goods, energy, e-commerce, and tourism for Greenfield FDI projects attraction, Greenfield FDI capital attraction, and jobs created through FDI attraction.
Aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched in early 2023 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033, the global FDI performance underscores the city’s robust economic growth and attractiveness to international investors.
In 2023, Dubai welcomed 1,070 global Greenfield FDI projects - 142 percent more than second-placed Singapore (442) and 148 percent more than third-placed London (431). In the past five years, Dubai’s global share in attracting such projects has more than tripled, increasing from 1.7 percent in 2019 to 6 percent in 2023.
Highlighting its appeal as a headquarters destination, Dubai ranked No.1 globally for HQ FDI projects for the second year in a row, after attracting an impressive 60 projects in 2023. Singapore and London were second and third globally, with 40 and 31 HQ FDI projects respectively. Overall, Dubai also ranked fourth globally in the number of jobs created through Inward FDI, up from fifth in 2022, and for Greenfield FDI capital attraction it ranked fifth globally, up two spots from seventh position.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, "Dubai’s ability to secure the No. 1 ranking in global greenfield FDI projects in 2023 for the third consecutive year demonstrates the city’s ability to continually generate new opportunities for global businesses. The growing FDI inflows support the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033."
Dubai’s stability, cutting-edge infrastructure, and dynamic business environment have made it a focal point for investment, enterprise and talent. The city’s stature as a leading global investment destination also reflects its robust economic fundamentals, strong ethos of partnerships and innovative initiatives to sustain growth and innovation across various sectors. In 2024, as we work to accelerate the D33 Agenda, we will continue to intensify our initiatives to nurture a competitive economic ecosystem that fosters value creation. We are committed to making Dubai a place where the world’s leading companies, entrepreneurs and innovators come to build the future."
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, "Dubai's sustained leadership in global FDI for the third consecutive year is a direct result of the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This achievement highlights the successful collaborations with our stakeholders and international partners, affirming Dubai's status as a premier global hub for high-quality foreign direct investment. The enduring confidence of investors, multinational corporations, startups, and global talent in Dubai’s robust investment and business climate is a testament to our strategic initiatives.
Looking ahead, we are dedicated to bolstering Dubai's global competitiveness and business ecosystem. Our commitment is to create a fertile environment for sustainable growth, supported by advanced policy frameworks and dynamic attraction initiatives, fully aligned with the objectives of the D33 Agenda. By capitalising on our unique strategic advantages, Dubai is poised to provide unparalleled opportunities in the global economic landscape, establishing itself as an essential destination for emerging businesses, investment, and talent, and as a vital expansion hub for global corporations."
Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), said, "Dubai has created a stable and sustainable environment for international investment and the results from 2023 are in line with the objectives set out by our visionary leadership in the D33 Agenda. In addition to strong upswings across greenfield projects, there has been a surge of talent coming into Dubai across various key sectors, and the achievement in creating jobs through FDI has solidified Dubai’s status for attracting and retaining skilled professionals. The No.1 ranking in the attraction of headquarter FDI projects has also strengthened Dubai’s enduring appeal for multinational corporations, and we continue to work with our partners and stakeholders across the public and private sectors to not only attract new global companies but also support them in widening their geographical footprint and innovating and diversifying their business models within our jurisdiction"
According to "Dubai FDI Monitor" data, the emirate recorded a total of 1,650 announced FDI projects in 2023, a strong growth of 39 percent compared to the 1,188 FDI projects in 2022. These projects included Greenfield FDI, new forms of investments (NFIs), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), reinvestments, venture capital (VC)-backed FDI, and Greenfield joint ventures. The data revealed a significant upswing in job creation through FDI in Dubai, increasing by 15.5 percent YoY with 44,771 total estimated jobs. This growth was primarily driven by retail, business services, headquarters, sales, marketing support, and manufacturing.
Greenfield FDI wholly-owned projects recorded a slight percentage increase with an increase of 260 FDI projects in 2023 from 2022, according to Dubai FDI Monitor data, while New Forms of Investments saw projects growing from 25.2 percent in 2022 to 31.4 percent in 2023 - a 6.2 percent rise YoY.
In the technology sector, the percentage of high and medium-tech projects in Dubai was 58 percent in 2023, when measured by share of total FDI.
Dubai remained the top city destination globally across several key technologies, with artificial intelligence (AI), FinTech, cloud computing, and cybersecurity featuring prominently. The city also placed first for the estimated number of jobs created by e-commerce investments.
According to UN Trade & Development, Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in 2023, at an estimated US$1.37 trillion, showed an increase of 3 percent over 2022. Yet, excluding few large European deals, global FDI flows were 18 percent lower. In line with global FDI flows, Dubai attracted an estimated AED39.26 billion (USD10.69 billion) in total FDI capital during 2023.
Dubai FDI Monitor data revealed that the top five source countries by FDI capital accounted for 66.6 percent of the total estimated flows into Dubai in 2023, while for FDI projects, the top five source countries accounted for almost 55.7 percent for the same period. Canada featured in the top five source countries by FDI capital due to one large M&A deal - Canada-based Brookfield Business Partners acquiring Network International for US$2.76 billion.
The top five source countries by total estimated FDI capital into Dubai in 2023 were Canada (26.5 percent), United States (17.5 percent), Saudi Arabia (8.9 percent), United Kingdom (8.2 percent), and India (5.5 percent), while the top five source countries based on total announced FDI projects were the United States (15.5 percent), United Kingdom (15.3 percent), India (14.9 percent), France (6.3 percent), and Italy (3.6 percent).
The top five sectors accounted for 67.6 percent of the total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai in 2023, and 69.3 percent of total announced FDI projects, according to Dubai FDI Monitor data. Top sectors by total estimated FDI capital were financial services (29.1 percent), business services (19 percent), consumer products (9.2 percent), software and IT services (6 percent), and textiles (4.3 percent), while the top sectors by total announced FDI projects were business services (22.8 percent), food and beverages (14.3 percent), software and IT services (14.1 percent), consumer projects (9.5 percent), and textiles (8.6 percent).
Financial services and business services recorded significant increases in FDI capital and number of FDI projects respectively, indicating a clear preference for service-oriented industries. The data highlighted a shifting landscape with a clear preference for services and also signalled areas for potential improvement, particularly in the software and IT services sector.
In 2023, the top five business functions accounted for 73.7 percent of the total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai, and 96 percent of total announced FDI projects, according to Dubai FDI Monitor data. Top business functions by total estimated FDI capital were business services (38.3 percent), retail (15 percent), recycling (8.6 percent), construction (8 percent) and headquarters (3.8 percent). For total announced FDI projects, the top business functions were business services (42.2 percent); retail (33.7 percent); sales, marketing and support (14.3 percent); headquarters (4.2 percent); and logistics, distribution and transportation projects (1.8 percent).
The business services function retained its prominent status both in terms of FDI projects and FDI capital, underscoring its pivotal role in Dubai’s economic landscape. Retail experienced a notable YoY increase in both FDI capital (6.3 percent) and the attraction of FDI projects (6.2 percent). The data suggests a positive outlook for the retail sector, highlighting opportunities for further expansion and investment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
17.05.2024, 19:00President Tokayev appoints new governor of Mangistau region 17.05.2024, 15:5257201Malaysian PM congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday 17.05.2024, 21:3456811Foreign presidents send birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 16.05.2024, 13:3754761Translation: U.S. President Biden to Increase Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles 16.05.2024, 12:01Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics53946Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics 03.05.2024, 21:45132856Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01122181President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41118066Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 06.05.2024, 21:18103346Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife 25.04.2024, 21:19100911Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China