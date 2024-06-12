10.06.2024, 11:54 9926
Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan
By a presidential decree, Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev has been appointed the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in Applied Mathematics. Prior to this appointment, he was the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom.
From 1998 to 2002, he helmed the IT Department at CJSC KazakhOil and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy RSE.
In 2002, he came to civil service sector with responsibility in informatization at the ministry of finance and the ministry of economy and budget planning.
In May 2004, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Informatization and Communications.
From February 2007 to March 2010, he was the Chairman of the Agency for Informatization and Communications.
In March 2015, he was appointed the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom.
10.06.2024, 17:30 10416
Former minister Bagdat Mussin to head Kazakhtelecom
Bagdat Mussin has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC, Kazinform News Agency cites the official Telegram channel of the Samruk Kazyna Fund.
Born in 1983 in Ekibastuz town, Pavlodar region, Mussin is a graduate of the Sultan Demirel University and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations.
Mussin acted as the Advisor to the Kazakh President for digitalization and innovative technologies in 2020.
He held the post of the minister of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan from 2020 before his dismissal on April 30 this year.
10.06.2024, 14:50 10231
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Personal Representative of President of the Republic of Congo Francoise Joly
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Francoise Joly, Personal Representative for Strategic Affairs & International Negotiations of the President of the Republic of the Congo, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Welcoming Francoise Joly, President Tokayev said he viewed her visit as a sign of true interest in development of mutually beneficial ties between Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Congo.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that year 2024 marked the 25th anniversary since the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and stated his readiness to strengthen the contacts with the Republic of the Congo.
Francoise Joly thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and conveyed best wishes from President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.
The sides discussed the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Congo to Kazakhstan and promising areas of the bilateral cooperation.
07.06.2024, 17:23 37876
Kazakh President briefed on government’s work to address impact of floods
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed about the work of the government to deal with the aftermath of floods and providing assistance to those affected.
According to the deputy Prime minister, up to 64 thousand people have already returned their homes. Those accommodated in evacuation centers are provided with necessary assistance. In total, 11,998 houses and 5,359 country houses were inundated during the floods.
As Bozumbayev said, 16,715 houses have been inspected in the flood-hit regions, on 15,464 of which assessments have been completed. As a result, 9,903 houses are subject to repair and 6,875 are beyond repair. It’s planned to purchase 4,525 houses and flats on the secondary market as well as to build 2,350 houses on a standard project
841 families have so far received new houses and flats to replace the homes that were destroyed in the regions hit by flooding.
As of now, financial compensations to repair and restore destroyed housing have been paid to 4,521 families to the total amount of 57.4 billion tenge. It was noted that around 237 billion tenge is needed to restore the destroyed houses.
As of June 6, 2024, 31,642 families received one-time payments worth 100 monthly calculation indexes to the tune of over 11 billion tenge.
An additional compensation worth up to 150 monthly calculation indexes is paid to the affected residents to purchase essentials lost to the floods. So far, 4 billion tenge has been paid to a total of 5,489 families.
Presently, the regional commissions have considered and approved 34 applications of SMEs to the tune of around 377 million tenge.
In conclusion, the Head of State instructed to step up the assessment and technical inspection of the houses affected as well as take under control the quality and deadlines construction deadlines.
07.06.2024, 13:39 341
Olzhas Bektenov checks construction works on housing for flood victims in North Kazakhstan region
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov as part of a working trip to North Kazakhstan region familiarised himself with the initial results of work to eliminate the consequences of floods and provide housing for flood-affected residents. The process of construction and issuance of new houses was checked, as well as houses after the repair carried out by residents and with the involvement of mechanised brigades were examined, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government visited a newly built house in Birlik microdistrict of Petropavlovsk and talked with members of families who received keys to new housing. Olzhas Bektenov expressed his gratitude to the residents for their understanding and assistance in eliminating the consequences of a large-scale flood. They discussed the pace of construction and quality of completed housing, as well as in general the issue of support for residents in the post-flood period.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev keeps on special control the issue of restoration of housing to all those who suffered from the flood. North-Kazakhstan region was one of the first to complete the construction of houses for residents of flooded city neighbourhoods. To settle all victims in the houses before the onset of the cold season is our priority task," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and instructed the Akimat to improve the adjacent territory.
A total of 700 houses and a kindergarten for 90 places are under construction in Birlik microdistrict. On the eve of the keys to 53 houses were handed over to families for settlement. By the end of June it is planned to hand over 47 more houses, the construction of 600 houses will be completed by the end of August this year. Birlik microdistrict is provided with the necessary engineering communications, dirt roads have been built, landscaping of areas for walking and recreation is underway.
Special attention was paid to the quality and technology of the prefabricated panel houses being constructed. Currently, the foundations have been poured on more than 100 plots, the assembly of structures has begun, and water supply connection works are being carried out in parallel.
During the visit Olzhas Bektenov also familiarised himself with the works on repair of houses to be restored. North-Kazakhstan region is the only region where mechanised brigades are involved in liquidation of flood consequences. Thus, only in the microdistrict Podgora in the flood zone were 1,133 houses, of which 309 need repair. The works are carried out by 24 mechanised brigades step by step, in total there are 85 such formations in Petropavlovsk. Today they are replacing floors, plastering walls, laying plasterboard. In addition, Head of the Government visited a private house, the repair of which will be carried out by the owners themselves on the funds paid in the form of compensation. Olzhas Bektenov noted that the key task of the Government is to return all evacuated residents to their homes, today this process has been completed for 64 thousand people.
For reference: In total in the affected regions of Kazakhstan today 841 families have received new houses and flats to replace the destroyed housing. Construction of 1825 new houses is underway. Compensation for repair and reconstruction of housing received 4,521 families.
06.06.2024, 18:52 37716
Kazakhstan to allocate $10-12bn to build its first nuclear power plant
Kazakhstan is to provide 10-12 billion US dollars to the construction of the first nuclear power plant if approved by a public referendum, reads the consultation document on regulatory policy of the Energy Ministry to the draft law on the use of alternative energy sources, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the document, Kazakhstan faces a number of issues regarding the energy sector, including a low share of alterative and renewable energy sources in the total electricity and heat energy generation, the lack of favorable conditions for promoting alternative energy sources as well as the absence of legal regulation of development of activity with the use of alternative energy sources at the national level.
The document suggests the following ways to address the mentioned issues: Stimulating the business community to use alternative energy sources, defining nuclear energy as an alternative carbon-free source of energy at the legislative level; creating conditions for production of hydrogen in Kazakhstan.
It is expected that Kazakhstan is to allocate 10-12 billion US dollars to build its first nuclear power plant in case the issue is regulated legally and finds support during the nationwide referendum.
The document will be under public discussion until July 27.
06.06.2024, 17:54 37561
Tokayev visits National Museum to see Da Vinci’s La Bella Principessa, displayed outside Europe for the first time
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and inspected the exhibition of works of Kazakhstani and world-renowned artists, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Akorda.
Art historian Olga Baturina familiarized the President with the "Painting of the Steppe: Symbols, Colors, Images," exposition uniting works of talented Kazakhstani masters of art.
President Tokayev was also presented the original painting the "Beautiful Princess" (La Bella Principessa) by the greatest Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci.
Da Vinci’s masterpiece will be showcased in the Kazakh capital thanks to the efforts of the Italian publishing house Scripta Maneant, marking the 10th anniversary of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is the first time the painting created during the High Renaissance is being exhibited outside Europe.
The exhibition is held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the Embassy of the Italian Republic, and the Italian Institute of Culture.
It will be open to the public in Astana until August 4, 2023.
06.06.2024, 10:31 51566
Olzhas Anafin appointed Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has appointed Olzhas Anafin as Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Mr. Anafin was born in 1986 and graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University and the National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He commenced his professional career in 2007 as a specialist at the State Center for the payment of pensions.
In 2015-2016 he worked as the Head of Department at the State Center for Pension Payments.
Between 2016-2020 he was the Head of Department and Managing Director of the Center for Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.
From 2020 to the present, he has served as Vice President of the Center for Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.
05.06.2024, 20:42 55956
Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Ambassador-at-Large Alua Nadirkulova, held a regular meeting of the "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" Consultative and Advisory Body (HDDP CAB), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the issues of implementation of the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, countering domestic violence, as well as measures taken to combat human trafficking in the Republic of Kazakhstan were discussed.
The event was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights under the President, members of the Mazhilis of Parliament, representatives of the National Center for Human Rights, relevant ministries, human rights NGOs in Kazakhstan, as well as guests of the site - representatives of the United Nations Development Program, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Representative Office of the European Union in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In her welcoming speech, Alua Nadirkulova provided information about Kazakhstan's priorities for promoting the initiative of gender equality and countering domestic violence at the sessions of the UN Human Rights Council this year. Kazakhstan was elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024. In addition, she pointed out the consolidation of joint efforts of civil society, lawyers, members of Parliament, human rights institutions and government agencies in the development of the Law on the Protection of Women's Rights and Child Safety (hereinafter - the Law). The regulatory act was prepared as part of the implementation of the Action Plan in the field of Human Rights and the Rule of Law dated December 8, 2023.
At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Naila Mukhtarova noted that currently particular attention is paid to ensuring utmost support for the economic and political positions of women in society, increasing the number of women in the leadership position in government and the quasi-public sector to 30%, preventing violence against women and children, promoting gender education, support for motherhood and childhood. Currently, at the legislative level 30% quotas have already been introduced for women, youth and persons with disabilities in electoral party lists, as well as in the distribution of parliamentary mandates.
During the discussion, member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Bashimov provided information that the human rights law on combating human trafficking, covering all vulnerable categories and conforming to the principles of international law, was adopted in the Mazhilis and passed to the Senate of the Parliament. The members Parliament made more than a hundred amendments, taking into account the recommendations of civil society, international and Kazak human rights organizations, scientific and expert circles.
At the meeting, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazgul Sagindykova informed about the provision of a wide range of special social services to victims of human trafficking (social, medical, psychological, pedagogical, labor, cultural, economic, legal services) from the state budget. Thus, according to local executive bodies, 192 victims of human trafficking have been assisted since the beginning of the year, 74 of them are foreign citizens.
In turn, the Head of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Shynar Kocherbayeva, emphasized the role of the first special draft law "On Combating human trafficking" developed on behalf of the Head of State. It provides for bringing some definitions in line with international standards, establishing authorized bodies, their rights and obligations, as well as securing the rights of victims of human trafficking, including minors and foreigners.
As part of the third question, Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Renat Zulkhairov informed that on April 15 this year, a law was signed that considers the criminalization of administrative legislation in terms of causing minor harm to health and beatings. It was noted that within the framework of special requirements for the offender's behavior, the court is granted the right to temporarily evict the "aggressor" from the home. At the same time, he is invited to temporarily reflect on his actions in the Centers of Social Adaptation. In addition, the court will have the authority to appoint the passage of mandatory psychocorrection courses in healthcare organizations by the "aggressor".
In general, the discussion of the agenda was open and constructive. Representatives of government agencies and NGOs listened to problematic issues and gave practical recommendations for systemic improvement of the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, combating domestic violence and human trafficking.
HDDP CAB was established in 2013 on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform is an effective tool for facilitating dialogue between the Government and the civil sector. Various topical issues of human rights protection are discussed at the site with the participation of international organizations (UNDP, OHCHR, OSCE, etc.) as observers.
