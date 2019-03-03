Realization of Kashagan project to be discussed at KazEnergy VII Eurasian Forum

Astana. October 3. Kazakhstan Today - The further development of the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan will be discussed at the KazEnergy VII Eurasian Forum, which takes place in Astana on October 2-3.



According to Equities.com, this was reported by deputy chairman of administration on corporate development of the KazMunaiGas national oil and gas company.



"The budget of the South Caspian project (Kashagan) is not being discussed anymore. Negotiations will be held on the future conception of project development," Berlibayev said.



He noted that the project is 'close' to extraction of the first oil, the date being set for 2013.



"We, the project participants, have to determine how the project is going to develop after extraction of the first oil. Experience based and industrial exploitation has to settle this question," Berlibayev stated.



He said the participants of the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) international consortium which is conducting the project on the Kashagan development, will be able to receive all the necessary data for construction of the project's future development only after an experience based and industrial exploitation of the field takes place.



"We have to consider these results of the project realization and injection of gas to the reservoir and its effect. After receiving this data, we will be able to plan Kashagan's future development.



The opinion of experts will be considered with a whole section within the KazEnergy forum being dedicated to that issue," Belibayev noted.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.