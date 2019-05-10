"Ruhani Zhangyru" is the basis for qualitative transformation of Kazakhstan - G. Nygymetov

Astana. 7 September. Kazakhstan Today - The program article of the President N.Nazarbayev "Ruhani zhangyru" is the ideological platform, which is supposed to become the basis for a qualitative transformation of the whole country. This opinion was expressed by the Director of the Institute of Eurasian Integration Gani Nygymetov during the Second Regional Roundtable on "Modernization 3.0: Ruhani zhangyru", which took place today in Ust-Kamenogorsk.



In his speech Gani Nygymetov noted that today Kazakhstanis are witnessing the birth of a new stage in the history of Kazakhstan. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that the modernization process announced by the President is implemented simultaneously in three directions: modernization of the economy, constitutional reform, laying the foundations for large-scale political modernization and modernization of public consciousness.



At the same time, he stressed that it is the third direction that is the most complicated and complex, since Kazakhstan has never faced such a task as modernizing the public consciousness. It is the core of all possible transformations in the country, and six projects are its locomotives.



The first of these is the project of phased transition of the Kazakh language to Latin script. The project is designed to give a new impetus to the development of the language and to integrate it into the world space, to interest and motivate citizens to learn the language.



The second project is "100 new textbooks in the Kazakh language". Its goal is to provide Kazakhstani students with the opportunity to study the best world textbooks in Kazakh language.



The third project is "Tugan Zher", the implementation of which will strengthen the ties of man with the land, where he was born and grew, through experience and concrete assistance to a small homeland. Secondly, it will develop a culture of charity in the country and its support by the state through social responses. Thirdly, to provide scientific and educational and infrastructural support - research of history, geography, objects of the native land, its accomplishment. In general, this means that the process of serious study of local lore began.



The fourth project is "Sacral Geography of Kazakhstan". Here, the work relies on cultural memory, symbolic, sacral and cultural-historical things. In addition, the objects of this project will become places of attraction for the tourism industry.



Within the framework of the project "Modern Kazakhstan culture in the global world", conditions are now being created for presenting the best works of Kazakh culture for acquaintance of the world community with them. This will open great opportunities for the domestic creative intelligentsia.



The final project "100 new faces of Kazakhstan", will absorb the living stories of Kazakhstanis from different parts of the country, of different ages and nationalities, which will serve as a model for compatriots. These hundred and more new faces will become the personification and portrait of modern Kazakhstan.



"All these projects are important and have a deep meaning, since modernization is a complex process. In turn, "Ruhani zhangyru" is an ideological platform, which is to become the basis for a qualitative transformation of the whole country," said G. Nygymetov.



