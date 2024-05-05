Government considers measures to organise summer holidays for schoolchildren

Tell a friend

The end of the school year is just under a month away. The Ministry of Education and regional akimats are actively working on the organisation of summer holidays for children. Action plans for each region are considered at meetings chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Ministry of Education, this year there are more than 3.1 million schoolchildren from 1 to 10 classes. The Ministry plans to cover 88% of them with active summer holidays. The regions are compiling lists of children and preparing places in camps. At the same time, first of all, attention is paid to compliance with sanitary norms. In general, year-round, seasonal and school camps will work for schoolchildren.





At the same time, a number of new projects are being implemented in pilot mode in the regions this year. For example, in Karaganda region it is planned to open IT-camp. According to the Deputy Akim of the region Yerlan Kusain, 100 schoolchildren, in addition to recreation, will learn the basics of IT-specialities on the basis of the Higher Polytechnic College in Temirtau. In the future the expansion of this practice is considered.





And in the East Kazakhstan region the project "Guest Family" is being implemented. As part of its implementation, it is planned to organise cognitive activities for 120 children of the region in Katon-Karagai, Glubokovsky districts and the city of Ridder.





Children will temporarily live in families in rural areas. One of the host parents must be a teacher. Providing children with a separate room with sanitary norms will be strictly monitored. A payment will be provided for the host families. In the family camps, children will be introduced to rural life, national traditions and cultural heritage. Excursions to historical sites will also be organised for them," Darhan Sapanov, deputy akim of the region, said.





It is planned to get acquainted with national traditions in Pavlodar region through the organisation of ethno-camps.





It is necessary to provide for dissemination of the best experience in the regions. For us the most important aspect is to ensure the safety of children. Therefore, the interested state bodies and local akimats should work together on this. In addition to recreation and recuperation of children, it is necessary to pay special attention to the content of activities aimed at the comprehensive development of schoolchildren. The Ministry of Education should keep this issue under constant control. It is important to conduct a wide awareness-raising work among parents about the types of summer holidays provided," Tamara Duisenova said.





It should be noted that due to the flood situation in the country, pupils from several regions have been temporarily placed in educational and recreational centres and children's camps. Now all conditions for accommodation, food and education have been created for 651 schoolchildren in the recreation centres.