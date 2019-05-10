Sberbank in Kazakhstan to provide world's first jewel-encrusted solid gold Visa cards

Almaty. October 31. Kazakhstan Today - The world's first jewel-encrusted solid gold Visa Infinite companion card to launch in partnership with Sberbank in Kazakhstan.



According to Diamond Jewelry, "available by invitation only to Sberbank's top 100 customers, the card will act as a companion card to the Sberbank standard Visa Infinite card. It can be used for chip transactions and is designed in response to the growing appetite for elite, status- symbol cards."



"The limited edition Visa Infinite companion card is made of solid gold and embedded with 26 diamonds, totaling 0.17 carats, and mother-of-pearl, with a brushed gold finish," he online edition writes.



"Visa Infinite cards are not just any card - they deliver service and privileges not available to other card types and are a reflection of the cardholders' status," said James Lim, Head of Consumer Products, Visa Asia Pacific, Central Europe, Middle East and Africa.



"We constantly strive to provide clients with unique and innovative cards and are excited to launch the first jewel-encrusted solid gold companion card in partnership with Sberbank. Ultra wealthy cardholders want differentiation and with this coveted piece of luxury, the card becomes the ultimate status symbol," he added.



"We are delighted that our cardholders in Kazakhstan are amongst the world's first who are able to take advantage of this exclusive offer. Issuance of such premium cards is part of a comprehensive program meant to ensure the highest level of Sberbank's customers' service. The unique Sberbank Visa Infinite companion card is the best way to reflect the ultimate status of a cardholder," said Sergei Inushin, deputy chairman for retail business of Sberbank.



"The Sberbank Visa Infinite card will provide cardholders with extra support when they need it most including access to a "Sberbank First" personal manager, medical and information services, purchase protection for stolen goods and comprehensive premium health and travel insurance, the article says.



