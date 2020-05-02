State Commission considers softening quarantine regime under instruction of the Head of State

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a regular meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov and the Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on measures to implement the Head of State’s order to gradually mitigate restrictive measures in the regions under quarantine conditions, as well as to resume the flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty.





The Head of Government noted that within the framework of the instructions of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the State Commission adopted several decisions:





1. The list of activities of business entities, which since April 27, 2020, has been approved to resume work in all regions, and in Shymkent – from May 1 – while maintaining stringent sanitary and epidemiological requirements:





industrial enterprises;

companies in the construction and road construction industries, large construction stores;

organizations in the fields of transport, warehousing, agricultural services, vehicle maintenance and certain types of services;

banks and financial sector organizations.

In addition, as part of stage II in Nur-Sultan, work is resumed in:





organizations of the financial and insurance sectors;

large stores of household appliances, as well as selling goods for the summer season.

In Almaty:





transport and warehousing, information and communication technologies;

financial and insurance sectors;

service industries (service stations, tire fitting, repair of household and office equipment).

2. The akims of the regions, as well as of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent were instructed to ensure from April 27, 2020, the public access to courtyards and summer cottages in accordance with the rules developed by regional headquarters.





3. A decision was made to resume from May 1, 2020, air links between Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The initial frequency of flights will be 4 flights per day. Flights will be carried out with enhanced sanitary standards, fewer passengers and special remote seating in the cabin.





“I want the akims to pay special attention to high-quality sanitation of public places, industrial territories, airports, playgrounds and, in general, to ensure tight control and strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements,” said Mamin.





The meeting participants also considered issues related to the transportation of Kazakhstanis from foreign countries, as well as the introduction of new formats for the work of public service centers, etc.





















