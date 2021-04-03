Tokayev instructed to consider deferring payments on loans to SMEs

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to consider possibility of deferring payments on loans to small and medium-sized enterprises in the affected sectors of the economy, the presidential press office said.

I instruct the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and the National Bank to consider deferring payments on loans to SMEs in the affected sectors of the economy," reads the message posted in Twitter.

The President specified that a gradual lifting of restrictions on the activities of SMEs is planned in May.

Bearing in mind that the government will still be able to change the situation with the pandemic for the better, first of all, through mass vaccination, from May it is possible to start gradually lifting restrictions on the activities of SMEs, including in the service sector," he said.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.