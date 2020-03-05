Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

Turkey on Tuesday banned the import of e-cigarettes and related products, announcing the decision in the country's official gazette, Anadolu reports.

The ban covers all kinds of products used for electronic smoking, including e-cigarette devices, accessories, spare parts and solutions.

It also applies to e-cigarette products that use heating or incineration, including electronic hookahs, regardless of nicotine content.

