Up to 70% of Kazakhstani people do not declare income from housing rent

60% -70% of people in Kazakhstan do not declare income from renting out housing, according to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The shadow rental housing market is 60% -70% of the total rental housing market In Kazakhstan," the report reads.

The current tax regime provides for the declaration of an individual income tax, payment of a single aggregate payment (1 MCI for cities, 0.5 MCI for villages) or registration as an individual entrepreneur when renting out housing, which are subject to special tax regimes based on a simplified declaration or a patent with tax rates of 1-3%.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.