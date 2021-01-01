Updated information on pension savings of Kazakhstanis announced

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has provided data on pension savings of Kazakhstanis for January-November 2020, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the financial regulator.





Pension savings of contributors (recipients) as of December 1, 2020 amounted to 12720.1 billion tenge, having increased in January-November 2020 by 1,919.5 billion tenge (17.8%). In January-November 2020, the "net" income from investment of pension assets increased by 1,131 billion tenge to 5,465.2 billion tenge as of December 1, 2020," the message says.





It is noted that the number of individual pension accounts of contributors for compulsory pension contributions (taking into account individual pension accounts that do not have pension savings) as of December 1, 2020 amounted to 11 million accounts.





The amount of pension payments for January-November 2020 amounted to 172.1 billion tenge.





The main share of the total investment portfolio of the UAPF as of December 1, 2020 is occupied by government securities of the Republic of Kazakhstan and non-government securities of issuers of the Republic of Kazakhstan (45.2% and 26.1% of the total volume of pension assets)," the National Bank concluded.













