Uzbekistan, China open trade house in Nanjing

Tell a friend

Uzbekistan and China opened the Samarkand-Nanjing trade house, Trend reports.





According to the administration of the Samarkand region, the delegation led by the regional governor joined in on the festivities to celebrate the grand opening.





The participants noted that the new trading house will bring the products of local producers from Samarkand to the Chinese market, attracting tourists and Chinese investors to Samarkand.





Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $5.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure is 9.4 percent higher year-on-year ($5.3 billion in January-June 2023).





China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 18.5 percent.





Apart from China, Uzbekistan is going the extra mile to do likewise with Mongolia to establish trade houses in their respective countries soon. For this purpose, both countries decided to prepare an agreement on preferential trade in certain types of goods and proposals to facilitate market access.