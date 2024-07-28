Tell a friend

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games will be held today, at 10:30 pm Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.





As many as 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees will compete in the Games, with the majority of them living in the 54-hectare Olympic Village stretching along three suburbs to the north of Paris: Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen and L'Île-Saint-Denis. 14,500 athletes will be accommodated in 82 buildings.





The Olympic Village offers a diverse range of facilities and services, including a 3,200-seat dining room, 24/7 gym, a hospital covering the area of 3,500 square meters, and a multifunctional center and a minimarket.