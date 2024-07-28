26.07.2024, 20:15 2876

2024 Paris: Inside the Olympic Village

Images | Sali Sabirov/ NOC
The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games will be held today, at 10:30 pm Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As many as 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees will compete in the Games, with the majority of them living in the 54-hectare Olympic Village stretching along three suburbs to the north of Paris: Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen and L'Île-Saint-Denis. 14,500 athletes will be accommodated in 82 buildings.

The Olympic Village offers a diverse range of facilities and services, including a 3,200-seat dining room, 24/7 gym, a hospital covering the area of 3,500 square meters, and a multifunctional center and a minimarket.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

12.07.2024, 00:15 24596

Beautiful Powerful Lightning Over Almaty

Images | instagram/dots_foto

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

28.06.2024, 20:03 50496

Live Frame: Nature's Best Photography

Images | BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography/Jaime Rojo
The results of the BigPicture Award 2024 have been summed up.

The results of the international photo contest BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography 2024, dedicated to nature and the world around us, have been published. The California Academy of Sciences selected this year's main images from participants from almost 70 countries around the world. The Grand Prix was won by Jaime Rojo, who captured the "Forest of Monarchs".
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

07.06.2024, 18:08 95141

China's Chang'e-6 probe sends back images from the far side of the moon

Images | russian.news.cn
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Tuesday released an image of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, as well as a series of images taken by its lander on the far side of the moon, CGTN reports.

An image of the probe's lander and ascender was taken by a movable camera brought to the moon by the probe.


The images include those of the surface of the landing area taken by the camera during the landing process, as well as pictures of the landing site captured by the panoramic camera.

The image data was transmitted back to Earth through the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, and the images were processed and obtained by the ground application system.


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.05.2024, 17:34 113116

Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport

Images | Akorda

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.05.2024, 21:38 147391

Dimash Kudaibergen shows tazy dog presented to him by President Tokayev

Images | instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
World-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a photo with a tazy hunting dog gifted to him by the President of Kazakhstan on his Instagram account.

A few months ago, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented a special gift to me - tazy hunting dog. I named him Garyshker (Space), and he became my faithful companion. Kazakhs have always valued tazy dogs, which are considered one of the "seven treasures," Dimash posted on his Instagram page.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

14.05.2024, 15:34 154736

First Kazakh woman conquers Everest

Images | Kazakh Everest Team
The Kazakh Everest Team which includes major Maksut Zhumayev, instructor of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and Anar Burasheva, climber and sky runner, conquered Mount Everest (8,848 meters).
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.05.2024, 11:09 180451

Death toll hits 75 from southern Brazil floods

Images | Claudia Martini/Xinhua
At least 75 people have died from severe storms that inundated large swaths of south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state since April 29, the Civil Defense agency said in its latest report released Sunday, Xinhua reports.

Another 155 people have been injured with 103 still missing, while 107,600 people have been evacuated to safety in 334 of the state's 496 cities.

The state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, has been ravaged by record downpours that have devastated numerous towns and lead to unprecedented flooding in the state capital of Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba River burst its banks.

According to the Civil Defense agency, some 780,000 residents have been affected by flooding, with thousands of people forced to flee their homes by boats or climb onto rooftops in hope of being rescued by helicopters.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite described the situation in his state as a "war scene."
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

05.05.2024, 02:29 179281

Easter holiday service was held in Almaty


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed