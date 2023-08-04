02.08.2023, 12:46 10486

Almaty Circus Festival


 

02.08.2023, 13:37 6631

First August 2023 supermoon in Almaty


 

02.08.2023, 12:45 6391

Qonaev International Ballon Festival

Images | Виктор Репников/@victorre2495

 

21.07.2023, 11:25 30551

Giant panda celebrates 3rd birthday in Yongin, South Korea

Images | Xinhua
Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday.
 

12.07.2023, 20:38 52816

Polypropylene production plant in Atyrau region

Images | kpi.kz

 

12.07.2023, 07:57 55031

Eight-lane bridge coming across Esentai in Almaty under construction

Images | Akimat of Almaty
The inspection of the bridge over the Esentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue determines that the bridge is in an emergency condition, the head of the Almaty City Mobility Department Sagyndyk Telibayev said.

In order to avoid traffic jams on the bridge, the number of lanes will be increased from six to eight - four in two directions. The bridge will be expanded due to new separate bridge structures for pedestrians and cyclists. Before the reconstruction, pedestrians moved across the bridge, which was unsafe, given that the speed along Al-Farabi Avenue is 80 km/h.

The reconstruction of the bridge structure will be carried out in three stages: now work is underway on the levelling layer, after that waterproofing will be carried out, and then asphalt pavement. In total, the bridge includes 96 beams. To date, 27 beams have been replaced," Sagyndyk Telibayev said.

 

11.07.2023, 23:04 55646

Astana General Development Plan Presented

Images | Akorda

 

07.07.2023, 23:33 67206

Military music festival kicks off in Astana

Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

 

06.07.2023, 23:22 65156

Drone show in Astana: more than 25 thousand people saw the performance in the sky

Images | akimat of Astana

 

