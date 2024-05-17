Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics
The 40th anniversary meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club was held at the Astana International Financial Centre with the participation of Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser, Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, primeminister.kz reports.
Among the participants of the event were also representatives of the public and private sectors, heads of leading German companies, including CLAAS, CT AGRO GmbH, Knauf International GmbH, Atlas International GmbH and others.
In his welcoming speech, First Deputy Prime Minister noted that Germany is the most important trade, economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. In recent years, our country has entered the list of 50 leading foreign trade partners of Germany, rising by 10 positions at once
An important signal of recognition of high political stability and security of investments in our republic was the inclusion of Kazakhstan by the Federal Government of Germany in the list of 34 states, for cooperation with which there is a favourable procedure for providing investment guarantees," Roman Sklyar said.
In turn, Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser noted that Kazakhstan is one of the most important partners of Germany in Central Asia. She emphasised that the German delegation arrived in Kazakhstan with the key goal of agreeing on the implementation of specific joint projects in agro-industrial and mining and metallurgical complexes, energy, transport and logistics.
Germany is actively looking for partners abroad and Kazakhstan is a priority area for expanding co-operation. We want to produce products with a high level of added value and plan to contribute to the development of industrial projects in Kazakhstan," Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser said.
The meeting was also addressed by Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding, Michael Harms, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-German Business Council, Hovsep Voskanyan, Head of the Representative Office of the German Economy in Central Asia, Gerlind Heckman, Head of the Department of Foreign Trade, Promotion and Financing of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany, and others.
In addition, Roman Sklyar held a meeting with representatives of the German economic delegation, which included heads of 15 German companies. The parties exchanged views, identified key aspects of co-operation and discussed possible ways to deepen partnership in various sectors of the economy.
