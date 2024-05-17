16.05.2024, 12:01 8311

Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics

Images | primeminister.kz
The 40th anniversary meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club was held at the Astana International Financial Centre with the participation of Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser, Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, primeminister.kz reports.

Among the participants of the event were also representatives of the public and private sectors, heads of leading German companies, including CLAAS, CT AGRO GmbH, Knauf International GmbH, Atlas International GmbH and others.

In his welcoming speech, First Deputy Prime Minister noted that Germany is the most important trade, economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. In recent years, our country has entered the list of 50 leading foreign trade partners of Germany, rising by 10 positions at once

An important signal of recognition of high political stability and security of investments in our republic was the inclusion of Kazakhstan by the Federal Government of Germany in the list of 34 states, for cooperation with which there is a favourable procedure for providing investment guarantees," Roman Sklyar said.


In turn, Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser noted that Kazakhstan is one of the most important partners of Germany in Central Asia. She emphasised that the German delegation arrived in Kazakhstan with the key goal of agreeing on the implementation of specific joint projects in agro-industrial and mining and metallurgical complexes, energy, transport and logistics.

Germany is actively looking for partners abroad and Kazakhstan is a priority area for expanding co-operation. We want to produce products with a high level of added value and plan to contribute to the development of industrial projects in Kazakhstan," Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser said.


The meeting was also addressed by Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding, Michael Harms, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-German Business Council, Hovsep Voskanyan, Head of the Representative Office of the German Economy in Central Asia, Gerlind Heckman, Head of the Department of Foreign Trade, Promotion and Financing of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany, and others.

In addition, Roman Sklyar held a meeting with representatives of the German economic delegation, which included heads of 15 German companies. The parties exchanged views, identified key aspects of co-operation and discussed possible ways to deepen partnership in various sectors of the economy.
 

16.05.2024, 09:52 8476

Serik Zhumangarin offers Vietnam to use TMTM capacities and produce batteries for electric vehicles in Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Zien, primeminister.kz reports.

Vietnam is one of the important partners in Asia for Kazakhstan. Based on the results of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan last August, we note the high activity of our bilateral relations: trade turnover has increased by 85%, reaching almost $1 billion. 13 flights a week are operated between our countries. There is a willingness to expand the geography of flights," Serik Zhumangarin said at the meeting.


The Deputy Prime Minister also suggested Vietnamese companies explore the opportunities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which will allow Vietnamese exports to move from east to west 3-4 times faster than sea routes, significantly reducing costs.

We believe the TMTM is the most optimal route between Asia and Europe. We also propose to utilise the capacities of the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Lianyungang sea port and the dry port in Xi'an," he stressed.


During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of co-operation in the mining and processing of rare-earth metals. The Vietnamese delegation was asked to pay attention to large lithium deposits in Kazakhstan to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric cars. This will contribute to the growth of Kazakhstan's high-tech sector and allow Vietnamese carmakers to maintain their competitive advantages.

For reference: in 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Vietnam totalled $979.2m - an increase of 85.4% compared to 2022 ($528.3m). Exports totalled $180.2m (+44.1%), imports - $799m (+98%).
 

15.05.2024, 08:03 19866

Kazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation

First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov received Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, the newly appointed United Nations Children’s Fund Representative in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Kairat Umarov congratulated the Representative on his appointment to such an important post and expressed hope for further strengthening cooperation through the cooperation program between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2021-2025. "Ensuring equal opportunities for children is one of the priority tasks in the policy of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We are committed to protecting children’s rights to life and development and realising their full potential by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Kazakhstan acceded to in 1994", - said the First Deputy Minister.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current issues of cooperation, including UNICEF project activities in the field of social guarantees for children and the reintegration of women and children returned from conflict zones.

In response, Rashed Sarwar expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and extended congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. "Kazakhstan's impressive progress in protecting children’s rights is a testament to our collective efforts. We are motivated to continue our fruitful cooperation, working towards making the dreams of every child a reality", said the UNICEF Representative.

UN Children’s Fund Representative reiterated the importance of strengthening regional cooperation with UNICEF, underscoring its significant role in areas such as child protection, education, health, and nutrition. "Our regional cooperation is a key driver in achieving the sustainable development goals. Each of us has a crucial role in this collective effort", - emphasised the UNICEF Representative.

The parties agreed to continue active interaction to achieve the intended goals, which are the well-being and development of children throughout Kazakhstan.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was created in 1946 by the UN General Assembly’s decision to assist children affected by the Second World War. Since 1950, UNICEF has expanded its mandate and the number of countries, becoming a full-fledged UN structure.

UN Children’s Fund’s primary goal is to protect children's rights for their survival and development.

UNICEF has over 6,000 staff working directly in accredited countries; the rest are located at its headquarters and offices in New York, Copenhagen, Florence, and Geneva. In addition to its headquarters, UNICEF has 30 regional offices in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia.
 

14.05.2024, 21:01 20091

Prospects for Further Cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov received Ariane Bauer, Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for Europe and Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for co-operation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the ICRC, as well as upcoming events to be held both in Kazakhstan and at other international venues.

Ariane Bauer expressed gratitude to the government of Kazakhstan for its constant support of the ICRC in fulfilling its humanitarian mission. She commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to return its citizens from zones of armed conflict, in particular from Syria and Iraq.

For his part, the Kazakh diplomat commended the close co-operation established between the Government of Kazakhstan and the ICRC. He confirmed the commitment of our country to further joint work, including through various trainings and seminars for the state bodies of Kazakhstan on international humanitarian law.

ICRC is a neutral and independent international organisation whose main purpose is to provide assistance to victims of war, violence and humanitarian disasters around the world.

The ICRC has been active in Central Asia since 1992. The ICRC’s regional office in Central Asia is based in Tashkent. In July 2019, the ICRC office was opened in Astana.
 

14.05.2024, 20:37 20316

16th Senior Officials Meeting of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue was held in Astana

16th Senior Officials Meeting of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue took place under the chairmanship of Nazira Nurbaeva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting was attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Participants discussed preparations for the upcoming Summit of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue to be held in Astana this summer. The meeting included a thorough review of the Summit agenda and outcomes. It also discussed the current status and future prospects for enhancing regional cooperation in the trade, economic, transport and humanitarian fields.

N.Nurbayeva, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted in his speech that in recent years the cooperation of Central Asian countries with Japan has reached a new level.

Thus far, key areas of focus for new partnership endeavors have been identified in the realms of environmental sustainability, enhancing connectivity among countries, and developing human resources.

At the end of the meeting the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all topical issues.

Reference: The "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue was launched in 2004 at the initiative of Japan. From 2005 to 2022, 15 meetings of the Dialogue have been held at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Kazakhstan will chair the Dialogue in 2024.
 

14.05.2024, 16:13 19361

Kazakhstan and Interpol Discussed Common Interest in Multilateral Platforms

At the United Nations Office at Vienna, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

They discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation as well as prospects for interaction in various multilateral platforms, including the upcoming International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS-2024) in Vienna on May 20-24.

The head of Interpol expressed great interest in participating in ICONS-2024, co-chaired by Kazakhstan and Australia. Ambassador Tileuberdi acknowledged the role and potential of Interpol in combating illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, as well as in international efforts to prevent sensitive materials and new technologies from falling into the hands of non-state actors.

They also agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas such as combating corruption, asset recovery, counter-terrorism, and combating trafficking in persons, arms, drugs, and other forms of international crime.
 

13.05.2024, 16:05 19786

Ambassador of Kazakhstan and the UN Resident Coordinator Expressed their Hope for Fruitful Cooperation

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Ambassador Kistafin briefed the Resident Coordinator on the efforts of Embassy to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Mohamed Yahya spoke about the structure and work of various UN offices in Pakistan, 26 in total including UNICEF, OCHA, UNFPA, UN-Habitat, UNOPS, UNODC, UNESCO, UNIDO, UNDP and others, in the field of humanitarian assistance, health and education projects, while he mentioned their intention to engage member states in UN agency activities.

Both sides shared their assessments of the development prospects of Pakistan and emphasized the need to take initiative aimed at providing support to the country's government, particularly through joint projects.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to consider the prospects of coordinating joint projects with the Government of Kazakhstan, and UN offices in Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.
 

10.05.2024, 15:10 48921

Kazakhstan and Japan Aims to Deepen the Cooperation in Ecology and Green Energy

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov held a meeting with Parliamentary Vice-minister of Japan Kentaro Asahi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Sabr Yessimbekov informed about bilateral and multilateral events to be held in Kazakhstan and noted the potential of further development of green energy, environment and decarbonization cooperation.

Kentaro Asahi highly appreciated the bilateral cooperation in ecology and environment. He expressed interest in further realization of projects in green energy and decarbonization.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation for the further development of cooperation in green energy and decarbonization.
 

10.05.2024, 09:13 47371

Kazakhstan and Indonesia Intend to Expand Cooperation in the Field of Investment

The second round of negotiations on the conclusion of an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The negotiations were attended by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Trade and Integration, as well as the Judicial Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC NC Kazakh Invest from the Kazakh side. Representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Investments and the Financial Services Authority attended the talks from Indonesia.

As a result of the event, the parties managed to reach a conceptual agreement on all key issues of the text of the draft of the above-mentioned Agreement. The next round is scheduled to be held in June 2024 via videoconference.

The parties expressed confidence that the signing of this Agreement in the near future will contribute to the growth of mutual investments and trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
 

