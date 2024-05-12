54,276 flood-hit Kazakhstanis return to their homes

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations

Water was pumped out from 451 homes and 43 household plots in North Kazakhstan. 784 homes and 364 household plots are still inundated, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.





255,512 cubic meters of water have been pumped away so far.





43,181 cubic meters of water was pumped away in Kulsary town, Atyrau region.





2,100 sandbags and 240 tons of inert material were laid in Irgiz district, Aktobe region for the past 24 hours.





17,637 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out from 10,470 homes and 3,258 household plots. 54,276 people returned their homes.