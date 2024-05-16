Kazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral CooperationKazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation
14.05.2024, 20:37 8756
16th Senior Officials Meeting of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue was held in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
16th Senior Officials Meeting of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue took place under the chairmanship of Nazira Nurbaeva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting was attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Participants discussed preparations for the upcoming Summit of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue to be held in Astana this summer. The meeting included a thorough review of the Summit agenda and outcomes. It also discussed the current status and future prospects for enhancing regional cooperation in the trade, economic, transport and humanitarian fields.
N.Nurbayeva, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted in his speech that in recent years the cooperation of Central Asian countries with Japan has reached a new level.
Thus far, key areas of focus for new partnership endeavors have been identified in the realms of environmental sustainability, enhancing connectivity among countries, and developing human resources.
At the end of the meeting the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all topical issues.
Reference: The "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue was launched in 2004 at the initiative of Japan. From 2005 to 2022, 15 meetings of the Dialogue have been held at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Kazakhstan will chair the Dialogue in 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
15.05.2024, 08:03 8306
Kazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation
Tell a friend
First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov received Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, the newly appointed United Nations Children’s Fund Representative in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kairat Umarov congratulated the Representative on his appointment to such an important post and expressed hope for further strengthening cooperation through the cooperation program between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2021-2025. "Ensuring equal opportunities for children is one of the priority tasks in the policy of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We are committed to protecting children’s rights to life and development and realising their full potential by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Kazakhstan acceded to in 1994", - said the First Deputy Minister.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed current issues of cooperation, including UNICEF project activities in the field of social guarantees for children and the reintegration of women and children returned from conflict zones.
In response, Rashed Sarwar expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and extended congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. "Kazakhstan's impressive progress in protecting children’s rights is a testament to our collective efforts. We are motivated to continue our fruitful cooperation, working towards making the dreams of every child a reality", said the UNICEF Representative.
UN Children’s Fund Representative reiterated the importance of strengthening regional cooperation with UNICEF, underscoring its significant role in areas such as child protection, education, health, and nutrition. "Our regional cooperation is a key driver in achieving the sustainable development goals. Each of us has a crucial role in this collective effort", - emphasised the UNICEF Representative.
The parties agreed to continue active interaction to achieve the intended goals, which are the well-being and development of children throughout Kazakhstan.
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was created in 1946 by the UN General Assembly’s decision to assist children affected by the Second World War. Since 1950, UNICEF has expanded its mandate and the number of countries, becoming a full-fledged UN structure.
UN Children’s Fund’s primary goal is to protect children's rights for their survival and development.
UNICEF has over 6,000 staff working directly in accredited countries; the rest are located at its headquarters and offices in New York, Copenhagen, Florence, and Geneva. In addition to its headquarters, UNICEF has 30 regional offices in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.05.2024, 21:01 8531
Prospects for Further Cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov received Ariane Bauer, Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for Europe and Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for co-operation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the ICRC, as well as upcoming events to be held both in Kazakhstan and at other international venues.
Ariane Bauer expressed gratitude to the government of Kazakhstan for its constant support of the ICRC in fulfilling its humanitarian mission. She commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to return its citizens from zones of armed conflict, in particular from Syria and Iraq.
For his part, the Kazakh diplomat commended the close co-operation established between the Government of Kazakhstan and the ICRC. He confirmed the commitment of our country to further joint work, including through various trainings and seminars for the state bodies of Kazakhstan on international humanitarian law.
ICRC is a neutral and independent international organisation whose main purpose is to provide assistance to victims of war, violence and humanitarian disasters around the world.
The ICRC has been active in Central Asia since 1992. The ICRC’s regional office in Central Asia is based in Tashkent. In July 2019, the ICRC office was opened in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.05.2024, 16:13 7801
Kazakhstan and Interpol Discussed Common Interest in Multilateral Platforms
Tell a friend
At the United Nations Office at Vienna, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
They discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation as well as prospects for interaction in various multilateral platforms, including the upcoming International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS-2024) in Vienna on May 20-24.
The head of Interpol expressed great interest in participating in ICONS-2024, co-chaired by Kazakhstan and Australia. Ambassador Tileuberdi acknowledged the role and potential of Interpol in combating illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, as well as in international efforts to prevent sensitive materials and new technologies from falling into the hands of non-state actors.
They also agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas such as combating corruption, asset recovery, counter-terrorism, and combating trafficking in persons, arms, drugs, and other forms of international crime.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.05.2024, 16:05 8096
Ambassador of Kazakhstan and the UN Resident Coordinator Expressed their Hope for Fruitful Cooperation
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Kistafin briefed the Resident Coordinator on the efforts of Embassy to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
Mohamed Yahya spoke about the structure and work of various UN offices in Pakistan, 26 in total including UNICEF, OCHA, UNFPA, UN-Habitat, UNOPS, UNODC, UNESCO, UNIDO, UNDP and others, in the field of humanitarian assistance, health and education projects, while he mentioned their intention to engage member states in UN agency activities.
Both sides shared their assessments of the development prospects of Pakistan and emphasized the need to take initiative aimed at providing support to the country's government, particularly through joint projects.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to consider the prospects of coordinating joint projects with the Government of Kazakhstan, and UN offices in Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.05.2024, 15:10 37361
Kazakhstan and Japan Aims to Deepen the Cooperation in Ecology and Green Energy
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov held a meeting with Parliamentary Vice-minister of Japan Kentaro Asahi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Sabr Yessimbekov informed about bilateral and multilateral events to be held in Kazakhstan and noted the potential of further development of green energy, environment and decarbonization cooperation.
Kentaro Asahi highly appreciated the bilateral cooperation in ecology and environment. He expressed interest in further realization of projects in green energy and decarbonization.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation for the further development of cooperation in green energy and decarbonization.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.05.2024, 09:13 37156
Kazakhstan and Indonesia Intend to Expand Cooperation in the Field of Investment
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The second round of negotiations on the conclusion of an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The negotiations were attended by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Trade and Integration, as well as the Judicial Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC NC Kazakh Invest from the Kazakh side. Representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Investments and the Financial Services Authority attended the talks from Indonesia.
As a result of the event, the parties managed to reach a conceptual agreement on all key issues of the text of the draft of the above-mentioned Agreement. The next round is scheduled to be held in June 2024 via videoconference.
The parties expressed confidence that the signing of this Agreement in the near future will contribute to the growth of mutual investments and trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2024, 09:06 37531
Kazakhstan and Uruguay: a New Stage in the Development of Bilateral Relations
Tell a friend
At the invitation of the Uruguayan side the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, visited the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to conduct the first political consultations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Nicolás Albertoni, current aspects of bilateral relations, the global agenda, as well as multilateral interaction on issues of mutual support for initiatives and candidates within international organizations were discussed.
The parties welcomed the creation of the Kazakhstan-Uruguay parliamentary friendship group in the Parliament of Uruguay, as well as the establishment in the nearest future of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Montevideo. Following the results of political consultations, the parties agreed to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation and hold the second round of Kazakh-Uruguayan political consultations in Astana.
During his stay in the Uruguayan capital, Kairat Umarov held meetings with the Speaker of the National Congress of the Uruguayan Parliament Ana María Olivera, the Uruguay-Kazakhstan parliamentary friendship group led by Senator Marcos Methol Sastre, the leadership of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) Edgar Fitzgerald Piali, and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) Benjamin Blanco, and also took part in the Round Table on the topic: "Uruguay-Kazakhstan: investment and trade opportunities" for representatives of the business community and economic associations of Uruguay. The Uruguayan side highly appreciated the visit of the official delegation of Kazakhstan, which gave new impetus to the intensification of bilateral relations between the states.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.05.2024, 20:30 61386
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Ádám Stifter held another round of Kazakh-Hungarian political consultations in Budapest, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The agenda of the consultations encompassed the issues of strengthening trustful political cooperation, enhancing mutual trade, implementation of joint investment projects, transport and logistics, the agro-industrial complex, energy, education, etc.
The officials confirmed that a sustainable political dialogue has been established between Kazakhstan and Hungary, maintaining mutual understanding on the most pressing issues of the current geopolitical situation. Mutual support of the parties’ initiatives aligning with their national interests is ensured on various international platforms. In this connection, the diplomats stressed the importance of the outcomes of the visit of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary to Astana and his meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan to Budapest in November 2023, all of which gave a powerful impetus to the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
Vassilenko and Stifter expressed satisfaction with the growth of bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary, which amounted to 187.6 million US dollars in 2023 (+8.9%) according to the Kazakh statistics.
In this regard, Ádám Stifter underscored Hungary’s commitment to further bolstering trade and economic ties, highlighting Kazakhstan as its leading partner in Central Asia.
The parties updated the list of priority joint business projects and agreed to strengthen interaction in specific sectors of the economy, including energy, agriculture, and banking.
They paid special attention to Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the European Union, particularly in light of Hungary’s upcoming Presidency in the EU Council in the second half of 2024.
Having wished Hungary success in this important mission at the crucial time for the EU, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence in its effective execution for the benefit of the European Union and its partners, such as Kazakhstan.
The diplomats noted with satisfaction the existence of centuries-old historical ties and fraternal relations between the peoples of the two countries.
In this context, the parties discussed the state and prospects of development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, reviewed the progress of effective use of "Stipendium Hungaricum" program, which provides an opportunity for Kazakh students to study in Hungarian universities, as well as preparation for the 5th World Nomad Games this fall in Astana.
During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also met with the Director of the Hungarian Institute of International Relations Márton Schőberl. They had an insightful exchange of views on topical issues on the multilateral agenda. Both parties expressed mutual interest in further expanding cooperation between research institutions in Kazakhstan and Hungary.
Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investment from Hungary to Kazakhstan amounted to 320 million US dollars.
There are 29 legal entities, branches and representative offices of companies with the Hungarian participation registered in Kazakhstan and along with 41 joint ventures.
One thousand Kazakh students are currently enrolled in higher education institutions in Hungary, with Hungary annually granting 250 scholarships for this purpose.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
15.05.2024, 08:03 15.05.2024, 17:074841Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump's hush money trial has sparked attention and criticism 10.05.2024, 14:4557561Aidarbek Saparov: as of today, 1.5 million hectares of land already been sown in Kazakhstan 10.05.2024, 13:55Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players54571Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players 09.05.2024, 12:0150506Olzhas Bektenov lays flowers at Halyk Kaharmany Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev monument 10.05.2024, 12:05Olzhas Bektenov: I verify implementation quality of president's instructions on modernisation of CHPPs and boiler houses in regions personally50491Olzhas Bektenov: I verify implementation quality of president's instructions on modernisation of CHPPs and boiler houses in regions personally 10.05.2024, 11:334399654,276 flood-hit Kazakhstanis return to their homes 03.05.2024, 21:45131401Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01120866President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41116791Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region115186Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 19.04.2024, 14:15108066Kyrgyzstan and World Bank reach agreement on Kambarata HPP-1 project