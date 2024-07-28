Air Astana to launch new flights in September

Images | Depositphotos

Air Astana has announced the launch of new flights this fall, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Kazakhstani company has commenced ticket sales for a new direct flight between Shymkent and Jeddah, scheduled to commence on September 10 on Tuesdays and Fridays on an Airbus A320 aircraft.





Flight KC 235 will depart from Shymkent at 9.30 am and arrive in Jeddah at 1.05 pm. The return flight KC 236 is scheduled to depart from Jeddah at 3.35pm and is planned to arrive in Shymkent at 11 pm. The departure/arrival time is indicated in local time.





The flight duration is 5 hours and 35 minutes. The lowest price for a round-trip economy class ticket, inclusive of all applicable fees, is 384,600 tenge. The cost of a business class ticket is 864,309 tenge.





Flights to Jeddah are also operated from Almaty on Thursdays and Sundays.





Air Astana will inaugurate a direct flight between Almaty and Karaganda on August 8 due to the closure of Astana airport at night. The flight will be operated on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until the repair works at the capital's airport have been completed.





The flight KC 311 will depart from Almaty at 9.20 pm and arrive in Karaganda at 10.50 pm. The return flight, designated KC 312, is scheduled to depart from Karaganda to Almaty at 11.50 am local time and is expected to arrive in Almaty at 12.20 pm. The flight duration is one hour and thirty minutes. The minimum cost of a round-trip ticket in the economy class, inclusive of all applicable fees, is 35,179 tenge, while a ticket in the business class costs 104,529 tenge.