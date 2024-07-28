26.07.2024, 19:02 6426
64-year-old Kazakh pensioner travels to Paris by bike
Images
Rabbim Borashev, a resident of the Mangistau region, traveled all the way from Aktau to Paris by bike to see the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. His mission is to support his compatriots, Team Kazakhstan, in the competition, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 64-year-old pensioner undertook a journey of over 5,000 km, culminating in his arrival at the Arc de Triomphe, where he was warmly greeted by the staff of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Paris and a number of distinguished French figures.
I can say it was my dream to attend the Olympic Games. When I was young, the likelihood of achieving this goal was minimal. However, with the passage of time and the accumulation of experience, the opportunity has now materialized, prompting the decision to pursue it. Despite the challenges posed by inclement weather, navigating the border crossing and traversing the city, I have successfully reached my destination," cyclist said.
First, he went to Baku from Aktau. Thereafter, he crossed the Georgian border, entered Türkiye in June, and continued his itinerary through Hungary, Austria, and Germany, ultimately reaching Paris.
Until the retirement, he worked in the construction sector. In recent years, he found a new hobby - cycling, and he even competed in a number of cycling races.
26.07.2024, 18:48 6641
Over 3,000 measles cases recorded in Almaty
Images
According to the deputy head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Almaty, Assel Kalykova, an epidemiological situation regarding measles cases is showing signs of stabilization in the city. Since the beginning of the year, 3,289 confirmed cases have been registered, including 2,034 cases among children under 14 years old, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It was observed that the incidence of morbidity among the pediatric population is predominantly concentrated among those who have not received vaccination, primarily due to refusal to be vaccinated, as well as due to medical contraindications to vaccination and failure to reach the recommended age for vaccination.
Assel Kalykova also emphasized the crucial role of vaccination in preventing the transmission of measles and its associated complications. The recommended vaccination schedule for measles is two doses: the first given at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 6 years of age. This approach enables the development of post-vaccinal immunity, providing a robust defense against the disease.
The data indicates that from November 10 of last year to the present, 162,986 individuals received additional mass immunization against measles, rubella, and mumps. This includes children aged 6 months to 10 months and 29 days (13,214), aged two to four years (80,042), health workers (8,676), and catch-up immunization (61,054) for children of other ages who had not previously received routine immunization against measles with an incomplete course of vaccination.
The scheduled immunization against measles of children in the target group continues in accordance with the National Immunization Schedule. The first vaccination is administered at the age of one year (12-15 months), with a second vaccination scheduled at the age of six years.
Vaccinations are administered at all vaccination rooms in health centers throughout the city, at no cost to the patient.
26.07.2024, 16:42 6936
Air Astana to launch new flights in September
Images
Air Astana has announced the launch of new flights this fall, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstani company has commenced ticket sales for a new direct flight between Shymkent and Jeddah, scheduled to commence on September 10 on Tuesdays and Fridays on an Airbus A320 aircraft.
Flight KC 235 will depart from Shymkent at 9.30 am and arrive in Jeddah at 1.05 pm. The return flight KC 236 is scheduled to depart from Jeddah at 3.35pm and is planned to arrive in Shymkent at 11 pm. The departure/arrival time is indicated in local time.
The flight duration is 5 hours and 35 minutes. The lowest price for a round-trip economy class ticket, inclusive of all applicable fees, is 384,600 tenge. The cost of a business class ticket is 864,309 tenge.
Flights to Jeddah are also operated from Almaty on Thursdays and Sundays.
Air Astana will inaugurate a direct flight between Almaty and Karaganda on August 8 due to the closure of Astana airport at night. The flight will be operated on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until the repair works at the capital's airport have been completed.
The flight KC 311 will depart from Almaty at 9.20 pm and arrive in Karaganda at 10.50 pm. The return flight, designated KC 312, is scheduled to depart from Karaganda to Almaty at 11.50 am local time and is expected to arrive in Almaty at 12.20 pm. The flight duration is one hour and thirty minutes. The minimum cost of a round-trip ticket in the economy class, inclusive of all applicable fees, is 35,179 tenge, while a ticket in the business class costs 104,529 tenge.
26.07.2024, 11:40 7121
2024 Paris Games opening ceremony to be aired live in Astana’s Central Park
Images
Jibek Joly TV channel is set to air live the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in the Central Park of Astana today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The residents and guests of Astana are invited to enjoy the event in the Central Park at 10.30 pm, which will be preceded with a festive concert scheduled for 09:30 pm.
As reported, five TV channels of Kazakhstan - Qazaqstan, Qazsport, Jibek Joly, Khabar and El Arna - will broadcast live the XXXIII Paris Olympic Games. 26 sports commentators, including Yessei Zhenisuly, Sergey Railyan, Liliana Alzhanova, Galym Suleimenov and others, will work during the Games.
25.07.2024, 12:36 11801
Blood center opens in Kyzylorda
Images
A total of 2.7 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget for the construction of a newly opened blood center in Kyzylorda, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.
The opening ceremony was attended by the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Tamara Duissenova, the akim of the region, Nurlybek Nalibayev, deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Ruslan Rustemov and Nauryzbai Baikadamov.
The former blood center headquartered at the regional multidisciplinary medical center. The confined space presented a challenge for staff members, as they recall.
We are pleased to participate in the opening ceremony of the newly opened blood center. The facility has the capacity to serve 10,000 people a year and is of great importance for the region. Our main goal is to preserve the health of the nation, since a healthy nation is a guarantee of the country's development," Deputy Prime Minister noted.
Duissenova discussed the measures that the state has taken in the field of healthcare. For instance, the President instructed to implement the Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project. Over the course of the next two years, it is projected that 655 primary healthcare (PHC) facilities will be constructed in rural settlements. Additionally, district hospitals are set to undergo modernization.
Annually, over 10,000 residents of the Kyzylorda region donate blood. In response to requests from medical organizations, the center plans to procure approximately 17,000 doses of blood components.
On the occasion of the opening, the heads of 11 medical facilities were gifted with 70 keys to new ambulances.
22.07.2024, 18:12 15421
Money laundering and large bribe: Ex-deputy chairman of National Security Committee suspected under another 2 articles
Daulet Yergozhin, ex-deputy of ex-Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, is suspected under another two articles of the Criminal Code, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Security Committee, in relation to Yergozhin, the investigation is ongoing as per Paragraph 3 of Part 3 of Article 218 "Legalization (laundering) of money and other property obtained by crime," and Paragraph 4, Part 4, Article 266 "Receiving an especially large bribe" of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.
Details of the pre-trial investigation are not disclosed as per Part 1, Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Earlier, some mass media reported that Daulet Yergozhin is suspected of being involved in the leakage of Kazakhstanis’ confidential data to Chinese GitHub services.
On April 24, 2023, the Interdistrict Criminal Court of Astana announced a verdict against Karim Massimov and his former deputies. Daulet Yergozhin was recognized guilty for violent seizure of power, abuse of power and official authority. He was imprisoned for 15 years with lifelong deprivation of the right to hold positions in civil service.
22.07.2024, 10:20 17456
Kazakh President awards Barys Order to singer Pantelei Kesoglu
Images
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Barys Order of Class 1 to Kazakhstani singer Pantelei Kesoglu, Akorda reports.
The Head of State signed the decree awarding Pantelei Kesoglu the Barys Order of Class 1 for his huge contribution to the promotion of culture and variety art.
Borin in 1939, Pantelei (Laki) Kesoglu is a famed Kazakhstani singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
18.07.2024, 12:41 22431
Atyrau region faces black widow spider invasion with 90 camels already killed
Images
485 camels were bitten by black widow spiders or karakurts in Atyrau region in June-July which led to death of 90 animals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The owners of fallen cattle are facing 65,211,200 tenge worth damage. 89 animals are receiving treatment now, and another 306 have been recovered due to symptomatic treatment procedures.
Since the beginning of the summer, Atyrau region has observed increase in the number of black widow spiders, which attack not only animals, but also people.
Thus, six residents of the region including two children got into an intensive care unit after being bitten by karakurts, mgorod.kz reported on July 10.
Black widow or karakurt is one of dangerous species of black spiders. It does not attack animals or humans unless disturbed. Karakurt’s venom is more dangerous than snake’s. The bite of karakurt often produces muscle pain, which spreads through the body within 10-15 minutes. Usually, patients complain of unbearable pain in the abdomen, lower back, chest, and sharp tension in the abdominal muscles. General poisoning symptoms include shortness of breath, increased heart rate, dizziness, headache, tremor, vomiting, skin pallor, sweating, a feeling of heaviness in chest or anticardium.
11.07.2024, 11:56 45871
Roman Sklyar leads Kazakhstan's delegation at XIV INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition
Images
The XIV International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM" was held in Yekaterinburg from 8 to 10 July this year. The event was attended by official delegations from the EAEU countries, UAE, Serbia, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Oman, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Turkey, Hungary and other states, primeminister.kz reports.
The delegation from Kazakhstan was headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. It included representatives of central authorities, regions, business and national companies.
Large domestic companies of metallurgy and mechanical engineering were represented: Kazakhmys Corporation, Karaganda Foundry and Machine Building Plant (KLMZ), Railways Systems KZ, Alageum Electric and VodEcoFilter.
A number of documents on mutually beneficial co-operation were signed during the event. Thus, with the participation of the akimat of Karaganda region and representatives of business signed agreements on the creation of joint projects, including the design and production of batteries of autonomous power supply, technical upgrading of enterprises.
In addition, meetings were held between the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministers of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Foreign Trade of the UAE, the Governor of the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister of Bashkortostan and the first heads of large industrial enterprises (UralKran LLC, Eurasian Mechanical Plant LLP, SGMK-Metal LLC).
The Kazakhstan delegation also took part in the regular meetings of the EAEU and CIS Industrial Policy Councils, which reviewed the medium-term strategic document, which laid down the main vectors of industrial development within the EAEU until 2030.
