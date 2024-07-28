Economic and Investment Issues of Cooperation Were Discussed with the Head of the Saudi Fund for Development

Tell a friend

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Arman Issetov, met at the Thai Government Office with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai. The meeting was held to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, to Thailand, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of trade and economic ties between the two countries. It was noted that 2023 showed record levels of cooperation in the field of trade and tourism in the entire history of relations. Specifically, compared to 2022, the volume of mutual trade turnover increased by 35%, and the number of tourists from Kazakhstan increased almost threefold in 2023. In view of this, the parties agreed that the agreement on a visa-free regime between the two countries, signed on April 23, 2024, as well as the provision by the Thai Government of an additional 60-day visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, would help to simplify the establishment of connections between business people of the two countries.





Phumtham Wechayachai noted the important economic role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia and its transit potential in trade between East and West. Given this, the Thai Government intends to deepen economic relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand.





In turn, Ambassador Issetov spoke about Kazakhstan’s ambitious plans for the country’s economic development and the reforms being carried out for this.





Particular attention was paid to the planned visit of Phumtham Wechayachai to Kazakhstan in August this year, as well as the signing of an agreement in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the governments of Kazakhstan and Thailand. In addition, large food production companies Thai President Foods and Sea Value are planning to visit Kazakhstan during the same period to consider investment projects, which were discussed at the meetings with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan in April this year in Bangkok.





In conclusion, the parties agreed to coordinate joint actions to further promote trade and economic cooperation.