Kazakhstan Strengthens Technical Cooperation with the IAEA
Kazakhstan delegation visited Vienna to take part in a coordination meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), at the initiative of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The delegation comprised representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he Agency for Atomic Energy, and the National Scientific Oncology Center.
During the meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, including engagement under the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme. Kazakhstan presented a draft Roadmap for Cooperation, outlining priority areas such as the safe development of nuclear energy, strengthening the national nuclear and radiation regulatory framework, human capital development, and broader application of nuclear technologies in medicine.
In discussions with the leadership of the IAEA Division of Human Health, special attention was given to advancing nuclear medicine in Kazakhstan. The sides also explored opportunities to enhance regional cooperation and support Central Asian countries, building on the strong scientific and technical potential of the National Scientific Oncology Center.
The visit concluded with agreement on priority areas for further collaboration and plans for future meetings within the framework of cooperation with the IAEA.
relevant news
29.12.2025, 16:33 16881
Newly Appointed Bulgarian Ambassador Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received copies of the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria Georgi Vodenski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, parties discussed the current state and prospects for deepening Kazakh-Bulgarian partnership in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, to Astana (8-9 June 2025), as well as the outcomes of the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (Sofia, 19-20 May 2025).
In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on current regional and international issues.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Bakayev wished tj the Ambassador every success in his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. For his part, Ambassador Vodenski expressed gratitude for the warm reception and assured that he would make every effort to further develop comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Sofia.
29.12.2025, 13:24 18516
Prospects for the Development of Kazakh-Armenian Cooperation in the Tourism Sector Discussed in Yerevan
A round table on bilateral cooperation entitled "Kazakhstan-Armenia: Dialogue in the Tourism Sector" was held in a hybrid format in the capital of Armenia. Organized jointly by JSC "National Company "Kazakh Tourism" and the Tourism Federation of Armenia within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2024, the event brought together heads of relevant government agencies, representatives of tourism companies, expert communities, and media from both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the round table, participants were provided with comprehensive information on the prospects of Kazakhstan’s tourism infrastructure. Opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of best practices, were also discussed.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev noted that in 2025 Kazakh-Armenian relations reached a new level - the strategic partnership and emphasized that deepening cooperation in the tourism sector is an important sphere contributing to the strengthening of economic and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as closer people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
The priorities of state tourism policy and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including attracting tourists and promoting national tourism brands in international markets, were presented by Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurtas Karipbaev.
Presentations by the representatives of JSC "National Company "Kazakh Tourism" and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" focused on Kazakhstan’s tourism potential and its experience in developing partnerships with foreign counterparts. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently develops the tourism sector, viewing it as one of the drivers of sustainable economic growth and an important instrument of international cooperation.
In turn, representatives of the Armenian side expressed their readiness to expand cooperation in the tourism sector, including through the development of joint projects aimed at promoting the attractions of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.
Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Lusine Gevorgyan, expressing interest in deepening inter-ministerial cooperation, shared her impressions of Armenia’s participation in the 23rd Kazakhstan International Exhibition "Tourism and Travel" (KITF 2025). She emphasized the importance of establishing direct contacts between tour operators, which can be facilitated by more active participation in specialized events and exhibitions held in Kazakhstan and Armenia.
According to President of the Tourism Federation of Armenia Mekhak Apresyan, one of the key elements for the effective realization of the potential of both countries is the availability of convenient transport and logistics conditions.
Particular interest was drawn by the feedback from the winner of the 10th Anniversary International Contest for Foreign Journalists "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" in the "Tourism" nomination, ArmInfo News Agency journalist Marianna Mkrtchian, on Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities.
During the discussion, participants highlighted the key role of transport accessibility and digital tools in expanding tourism exchanges. As a result of the event, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership, which meets shared interests and opens new opportunities for strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.
29.12.2025, 12:21 18871
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Expand Educational Cooperation
Kazakhstan Ambassador to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov delivered a presentation lecture to students and faculty of University St. Kliment Ohridski in Bitola, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his speech, the Ambassador spoke about the current development of Kazakhstan, the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in our country, achievements in foreign policy, its the geopolitical role in the modern world, various initiatives of Astana to strengthen global and regional security, as well as the results of Kazakh-Macedonian cooperation.
The audience was particularly interested in showing videos and photo slides about Kazakhstan, its traditions and people.
The diplomat informed the audience about the modern development of Kazakhstan's higher education system, international academic and educational programs. Ambassador Burshakov drew attention to the positive experience of Bolashak programs and branches of the world's leading universities in our country.
During the meeting the Vice-Rector of the University Goran Ilikj and Ambassador Burshakov discussed the possibilities and prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of education. They agreed to develop interuniversity cooperation between the two countries, as well as partnership between the scientific centers of Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.
G. Ilikj expressed gratitude for the opportunity to become more familiar with the Kazakhstan’s higher education system and stressed his deep interest in establishing practical ties with educational institutions of our country, focusing on the prospects for academic exchange, joint projects and the expansion of scientific and educational cooperation.
University St. Kliment Ohridski was founded in Bitola in 1979 and is a member of the European University Association (EUA), the International Association of Universities (IAU). The number of students is over 15 thousand people.
The University has the following faculties: Economics, Law, Tourism, Technical Faculty, as well as Agricultural, Medical and Social Sciences. The University includes two unique research units in the country: the Institute of Ancient Slavic Culture (Prilep) and the Hydrobiological Institute (Ohrid).
29.12.2025, 10:38 23146
Slovenia Institute of Information Sciences Expand Cooperation with Kazakhstan in Digital Spheres
As part of a regional visit Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altai Abibullayev, met with the leadership of the Institute of Information Sciences (IZUM - Institut informacijskih znanosti, Maribor) and discussed in detail the prospects for strategic and innovative cooperation, the development of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Director of the Institute, Ales Bošnjak, noted that the Slovenian supercomputer and AI infrastructure is based on the integration of research information and library information systems. The Institute serves as UNESCO's regional center for library information systems. A special role in this is played by the cooperative bibliographic information system COBISS (Cooperative Bibliographic Information System), which unites 8 European countries.
The system is based on the principle of a single catalog and metadata, used by all participating libraries, which ensures high data quality, cost reduction and full compatibility. An agreement in principle has been reached on establishing cooperation between COBISS and the National Library of Kazakhstan.
The Ambassador got acquainted in detail with the functionality of the Slovenian VEGA supercomputer, which was launched as part of the HPC RIVR (Research Infrastructure of the Eastern Region) initiative. VEGA with a capacity of 6.9 petaflops is designed for high-load computing in the fields of seismology, climate, weather forecasting, high-energy physics and space, medicine and pharmacy (drug search, disease modeling), engineering and industrial modeling, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Slovenia was able to successfully integrate the national supercomputing ecosystem into the unified national SLING supercomputing network.
Currently, a new large-scale VEGA-2 project, the Slovenian Artificial Intelligence Factory, is being implemented in Slovenia on an area of 3,000 square meters. meters with a total budget of about 150 million euros, which consists of two interrelated parts: the acquisition of a new AI-oriented supercomputer, as well as the creation of AI services, research and industrial implementation. The project is being implemented in coordination with EuroHPC Joint Undertaking and is part of the pan-European AI supercomputer ecosystem (resources are distributed according to the principle: 50% of computing power are European projects, 50% are projects where Slovenia is the leader). AI Factory's focus verticals include green transition, smart cities, industrial AI, agro- and food-tech (one of Slovenia's strongest competencies).
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached in principle on further deepening bilateral scientific and technical cooperation and the development of joint innovative projects that strengthen the technological potential of both countries, in particular, the joint holding of the "Digital Bridge" IT Forum in Slovenia and the establishment of business cooperation between Astana Hub and IZUM. Special attention was also paid to the development of cooperation in the aerospace sector, including joint research initiatives, training of specialists and technology exchange.
26.12.2025, 17:08 85271
Madeira is Open to Cooperation with Kazakhstan in Priority Areas
The Autonomous Region of Madeira, one of Portugal's most dynamic tourist destinations, has become a platform for exchanging views on regional development, sustainable tourism, and international positioning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
These topics were discussed during the visit of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev to Madeira.
During a meeting with the Representative of the Republic in Madeira, Judge Reneu Barreto, the parties exchanged views on institutional development, the role of legal mechanisms and stable institutions in promoting long-term socio-economic growth, and Kazakhstan's role on the international stage.
Special attention was given to political and parliamentary dialogue. At a meeting with the President of the Regional Parliament of Madeira, Rubina Lilo, both sides highlighted the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary contacts and sharing experience in regional governance.
The regional level plays an increasingly important role in shaping sustainable development and strengthening international ties", said Ambassador Galiev.
The discussions also focused on bilateral cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges. During talks with Madeira's Regional Secretary for Tourism, Eduardo Jesus, the region shared its experience in developing sustainable tourism, diversifying tourist offerings, promoting Madeira internationally, and improving the quality of tourism infrastructure. In 2024, Madeira’s tourism cluster generated nearly one billion euros in revenue.
An agreement was reached to hold a practical conference in Funchal next year, with participation from Kazakh tourism representatives and the national company Kazakh Tourism. The conference will include presentations on the tourism potential of Kazakhstan and Madeira, a round table, and individual B2B meetings between tour operators.
Madeira’s experience in sustainable tourism and high-quality infrastructure, as well as in international promotion, is of great practical interest to Kazakhstan", emphasised Ambassador Galiev.
Eduardo Jesus confirmed that the Kazakh Embassy would receive full support in organising cultural events in Funchal to strengthen ties between the two peoples.
At a meeting with Funchal’s Deputy Mayor, Carlos Rodrigues, discussions covered urban development, creating a comfortable city environment, and balancing the needs of residents with the city’s appeal to tourists. The Deputy Mayor expressed admiration for Kazakhstan’s rapid development and international recognition as a reliable partner.
The visit also included talks with representatives of the Madeira Development Society, responsible for promoting the region internationally. Madeira has established itself as a leading business centre in the EU, offering competitive tax rates and incentives to attract investment. The parties exchanged views on territorial branding, investment attraction, and sustainable international partnerships.
Both sides expressed hope that joint efforts would harness the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation. The Ambassador noted that the lack of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Portugal limits business and tourism links, and confirmed that negotiations are underway to address this.
Executive Director Marina Pimenta and colleagues expressed interest in visiting the Astana International Financial Center to explore partnership opportunities between the two institutions, described as gateways to European and Asian markets.
In the context of Kazakhstan’s focus on advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence, Madeira’s development as a technology hub and centre for digital nomads was highlighted. The region attracts IT specialists with favourable taxes, modern infrastructure, and special Digital Nomad visas, providing a framework for future cooperation.
The meetings, facilitated by João Bonal Silva, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Madeira, reaffirmed mutual interest in deepening dialogue and expanding practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the autonomous Portuguese region.
26.12.2025, 15:02 85521
Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev arrived in Almaty on a working visit, during which he visited the United Nations Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister familiarised with the activities of the UN agencies’ offices located at the Centre, as well as their current priorities and prospective projects. He underscored the importance of work aimed at delivering practical outcomes.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that the establishment and operation of the UN Regional Centre in Almaty represent an important contribution by Kazakhstan to strengthening multilateral cooperation and advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the central role of the United Nations as a universal platform for international cooperation.
26.12.2025, 13:02 86276
Kazakhstan and Thailand’s Regions Expand Cooperation in Trade, Tourism and Digital Development
As part of efforts to establish and develop cooperation with Thailand’s regions, meetings were held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, and the Governor of Chonburi Province, Nirat Phongsitthavorn, as well as the Mayor of Pattaya, Poramese Ngampichet. Representatives of local authorities responsible for trade and economic, educational, cultural and tourism sectors took part in the meetings, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, Ambassador provided the Thai side with detailed information on the socio-political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In addition, the current state and future prospects of political, trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand were presented.
Within the framework of the visit, the Thai side presented the industrial, transport and logistics, as well as tourism potential of Chonburi Province and the city of Pattaya. Mayor of Pattaya P.Ngampiches highlighted that key priorities for cooperation include attracting foreign tourists, developing hotel and urban infrastructure, and establishing direct business-to-business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries.
In turn, Governor of Chonburi Province Narit Niramaiwong emphasized that the main drivers of the region’s development, as part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), are the production of automotive components, agro-industrial products, high value-added goods, and the development of modern transport and logistics infrastructure. Particular attention was paid to the expansion of U-Tapao International Airport and the development of Laem Chabang Port - Thailand’s largest and strategically important deep-sea port located on the eastern coast of the country.
It was noted that more than 4,000 manufacturing enterprises and 12 industrial zones currently operate in Chonburi Province, most of them export-oriented. The expansion of Laem Chabang Port’s transport and logistics capacity is scheduled to be completed by 2028. In this regard, the Governor of Chonburi invited Kazakhstani sectoral companies to participate in joint projects and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.
For his part, the Kazakh diplomat invited the leadership of Chonburi Province and the city of Pattaya to visit Kazakhstan with a business delegation. He also underscored Kazakhstan’s high level of digitalization and proposed the development of joint projects in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital development, noting the existence of the necessary legal framework based on the Memorandum of Cooperation in Digitalization signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Thailand.
Following the meetings, the parties agreed to maintain direct contacts between the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the regions of Thailand in order to promote concrete bilateral projects on a mutually beneficial basis.
26.12.2025, 09:10 79041
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Viktor Maiko, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The interlocutors discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on a range of international and regional matters of mutual interest.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to deepen constructive dialogue between Astana and Kyiv in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
