Kazakhstan Strengthens Technical Cooperation with the IAEA

A round table on bilateral cooperation entitled "Kazakhstan-Armenia: Dialogue in the Tourism Sector" was held in a hybrid format in the capital of Armenia. Organized jointly by JSC "National Company "Kazakh Tourism" and the Tourism Federation of Armenia within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2024, the event brought together heads of relevant government agencies, representatives of tourism companies, expert communities, and media from both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the round table, participants were provided with comprehensive information on the prospects of Kazakhstan’s tourism infrastructure. Opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of best practices, were also discussed.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev noted that in 2025 Kazakh-Armenian relations reached a new level - the strategic partnership and emphasized that deepening cooperation in the tourism sector is an important sphere contributing to the strengthening of economic and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as closer people-to-people contacts between the two countries.





The priorities of state tourism policy and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including attracting tourists and promoting national tourism brands in international markets, were presented by Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurtas Karipbaev.





Presentations by the representatives of JSC "National Company "Kazakh Tourism" and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" focused on Kazakhstan’s tourism potential and its experience in developing partnerships with foreign counterparts. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently develops the tourism sector, viewing it as one of the drivers of sustainable economic growth and an important instrument of international cooperation.





In turn, representatives of the Armenian side expressed their readiness to expand cooperation in the tourism sector, including through the development of joint projects aimed at promoting the attractions of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.





Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Lusine Gevorgyan, expressing interest in deepening inter-ministerial cooperation, shared her impressions of Armenia’s participation in the 23rd Kazakhstan International Exhibition "Tourism and Travel" (KITF 2025). She emphasized the importance of establishing direct contacts between tour operators, which can be facilitated by more active participation in specialized events and exhibitions held in Kazakhstan and Armenia.





According to President of the Tourism Federation of Armenia Mekhak Apresyan, one of the key elements for the effective realization of the potential of both countries is the availability of convenient transport and logistics conditions.





Particular interest was drawn by the feedback from the winner of the 10th Anniversary International Contest for Foreign Journalists "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" in the "Tourism" nomination, ArmInfo News Agency journalist Marianna Mkrtchian, on Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities.





During the discussion, participants highlighted the key role of transport accessibility and digital tools in expanding tourism exchanges. As a result of the event, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership, which meets shared interests and opens new opportunities for strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.