Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Expand Educational Cooperation

Kazakhstan Ambassador to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov delivered a presentation lecture to students and faculty of University St. Kliment Ohridski in Bitola, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his speech, the Ambassador spoke about the current development of Kazakhstan, the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in our country, achievements in foreign policy, its the geopolitical role in the modern world, various initiatives of Astana to strengthen global and regional security, as well as the results of Kazakh-Macedonian cooperation.





The audience was particularly interested in showing videos and photo slides about Kazakhstan, its traditions and people.





The diplomat informed the audience about the modern development of Kazakhstan's higher education system, international academic and educational programs. Ambassador Burshakov drew attention to the positive experience of Bolashak programs and branches of the world's leading universities in our country.





During the meeting the Vice-Rector of the University Goran Ilikj and Ambassador Burshakov discussed the possibilities and prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of education. They agreed to develop interuniversity cooperation between the two countries, as well as partnership between the scientific centers of Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.





G. Ilikj expressed gratitude for the opportunity to become more familiar with the Kazakhstan’s higher education system and stressed his deep interest in establishing practical ties with educational institutions of our country, focusing on the prospects for academic exchange, joint projects and the expansion of scientific and educational cooperation.





University St. Kliment Ohridski was founded in Bitola in 1979 and is a member of the European University Association (EUA), the International Association of Universities (IAU). The number of students is over 15 thousand people.





The University has the following faculties: Economics, Law, Tourism, Technical Faculty, as well as Agricultural, Medical and Social Sciences. The University includes two unique research units in the country: the Institute of Ancient Slavic Culture (Prilep) and the Hydrobiological Institute (Ohrid).