21.12.2024, 14:55 12071
Kazakhstan’s Main New Year Trees Lights Up
Akimat of Almaty
Lights were lit on 80 New Year trees in Almaty, marking the beginning of the festive season.
The ceremonial lighting of the city's main Christmas tree with a height of 25 meters took place on Abai Square. Under the snowfall, in the spotlight, she gathered more than 8 thousand residents and guests of Almaty nearby.
A solemn ceremony of lighting over 30 festive Christmas trees of the capital took place in Astana. More than 15,000 people took part in the event.
A lot of entertainment is organized at all locations: ice rinks, slides, mafas (small architectural forms), photo zones and much more.
04.12.2024, 10:10 44276
Festival of craftsmen and ethno-designers in Aktobe
Akimat of Aktobe region
One of the days of the festival is dedicated to ethnic designers and craftsmen who create modern Kazakh national clothes.
They held a special defile.
18.11.2024, 11:36 83066
Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig wins Miss Universe 2024
Raquel Cunha/Reuters
The 21-year-old, a competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer, beat more than 120 other contestants to win the annual beauty pageant in Mexico City on Saturday night.
01.10.2024, 00:27 161801
Kazakh Tazy breed gain international recognition
Ruben Kazaryan instagram/rubenkazaryanproduction
For the first time in the history of the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI), dogs of the Kazakh Tazy breed were officially exhibited in the 10th breed group of greyhounds.
06.09.2024, 11:56 211286
Joint tactical and special exercise "Rosk" was held in Kazakhstan
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On September 4-5, 2024, a joint tactical and special exercise "Rock" was held in the Almaty region of the Republic of Kazakhstan with departments of bodies authorized in the field of prevention and liquidation of consequences of emergency situations of the CSTO member states.
16.08.2024, 18:09 246311
World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sports is taking place in Almaty
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On August 15, the opening ceremony of the XIII World Championship among boys and juniors and the IX World Championship among girls and juniors in fire and rescue sports took place at the central stadium.
The strongest athletes from Belarus, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic take part in the world championship.
08.08.2024, 11:07 265871
Largest family in Kazakhstan has had its 19th child
7152.kz
In Petropavlovsk, the 19th child was born into the largest and most famous family of the Kultyshevs throughout the country. On August 6, a girl was born weighing 4,250 grams and 56 centimeters tall, reports Qazaqstan Media.
Now Pavel and Tatyana Kultyshev have 10 boys and 9 girls.
07.08.2024, 10:58 269176
Dogs hit the waves in surfing championships
surfdogchampionships.com
The World Dog Surfing Championship was held in the USA.
In total, 20 dogs of different breeds and sizes participated in the competition, and more than ten thousand watched them. Labrador Cacao from Brazil took gold this year.
26.07.2024, 20:15 292541
2024 Paris: Inside the Olympic Village
Sali Sabirov/ NOC
The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games will be held today, at 10:30 pm Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As many as 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees will compete in the Games, with the majority of them living in the 54-hectare Olympic Village stretching along three suburbs to the north of Paris: Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen and L'Île-Saint-Denis. 14,500 athletes will be accommodated in 82 buildings.
The Olympic Village offers a diverse range of facilities and services, including a 3,200-seat dining room, 24/7 gym, a hospital covering the area of 3,500 square meters, and a multifunctional center and a minimarket.
