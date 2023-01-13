Система Orphus
12.01.2023, 19:09 2681

Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky

Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

06.01.2023, 23:55 17611

Bad weather in Kazakhstan

Images | MES RK

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.12.2022, 13:27 35731

New Year's mood

Images | 35photo.pro

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

30.12.2022, 13:56 38701

New Year with animals

Images | adonius.club

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.12.2022, 15:42 56796

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.12.2022, 14:48 56971

New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye

Images | telegram/orda_kz
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.

To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.12.2022, 12:53 66306

Argentina is world champion 2022

Images | gazeta.ru

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.12.2022, 21:28 72566

Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.12.2022, 14:20 90461

Nuclear Icebreaker Plows The Arctic Ocean

Images | telegram/Nation Geographic

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most read