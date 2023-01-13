12.01.2023, 19:09 2681
Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky
Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
06.01.2023, 23:55
Bad weather in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
31.12.2022, 13:27
New Year's mood
Images | 35photo.pro
30.12.2022, 13:56
New Year with animals
Images | adonius.club
23.12.2022, 15:42
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
23.12.2022, 14:48
New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye
Images | telegram/orda_kz
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.
To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.
19.12.2022, 12:53
Argentina is world champion 2022
Images | gazeta.ru
15.12.2022, 21:28
Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute
06.12.2022, 14:20
Nuclear Icebreaker Plows The Arctic Ocean
Images | telegram/Nation Geographic
