Система Orphus

Salt Lake Colors, Kazakhstan

03.11.2022, 09:37 2706
Salt Lake Colors, Kazakhstan
Images | earthobservatory.nasa.gov
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took this photograph of a chain of small lakes in the treeless grassland, or steppe, of western Kazakhstan. The colorful lakes lie a few meters below sea level. This part of Kazakhstan is a lowland that slopes toward the Caspian Sea-300 kilometers to the south-which is itself about 27 meters (90 feet) below sea level.
 
Small settlements (such as Kumankol) dot these semi-arid landscapes, but they can be difficult to discern in satellite and space station imagery. Hundreds of such pastoralist settlements are spread out across rural Kazakhstan. A major road crosses the bottom of the photo.
 
The Ashiozek River, marked by many meanders, brings water south to the lakes. The river spreads out into a small delta, and water flows through these branches to lakes Aralsor and Zhalnak and other depressions further south. (For scale, Lake Aralsor measures 15 kilometers, or 9.5 miles, wide in an east-west direction.) The margin of a vegetated dunefield is visible in the lower left corner; dunes often accompany such lakelets in this region.
 
Evaporation increases the salinity of the water in this region, allowing different species of salt-loving microorganisms to thrive. The different salinity and temperature in each lake influence the dominant microbe species that flourishes. Different microorganisms display varying colors, as varying lake water depth accentuates or softens the tones. Exposed salt-and not an active microbial community-may explain the brilliant white of the smaller lake bed at the lower right.
 
The phenomenon of colorful neighboring lakelets occurs in all semi-arid subtropical zones, as demonstrated by astronaut images of Lake Eyre in Australia and Etosha Pan in Namibia. Evaporation ponds on the margin of the Great Salt Lake (engineered pans used for salt production) show the same kind of variable color differences. In most cases, red and orange colors indicate higher salt concentrations and microbial activity than blue-hued water.
 
Source: NASA
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Baikal Zen

28.10.2022, 14:39 12316
Images | telegram/GeoNews Planet
Baikal Zen – rare phenomenon makes rocks look like they are floating above water.
 
During the day, the stones are heated by the sun and melt the ice under the cob, and the windiness on the lake helps to create a thin leg under the stone, creating a real work of art.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Movement in Sport

27.10.2022, 13:24 14456
Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Abdul Baqi
All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Fireworks show on Republic Day of Kazakhstan

26.10.2022, 11:56 17016
Images | Akimat of Almaty

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Largest Kazakh national flag was unfurled in the sky over Almaty

22.10.2022, 22:02 16871
Images | Izturgan Aldauev

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections

22.10.2022, 18:10 23621
Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections
The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.
 
In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.
 
The CEC has registered six candidates for now:

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Colors of autumn

17.10.2022, 15:17 31741

Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Ilya Melikhov

All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.

Incredible 1400-year-old Ginkgo tree

27.09.2022, 18:48 60621

Images | telegram/Nation Geographic

Almaty celebrates City Day

18.09.2022, 22:18 76361

Most read