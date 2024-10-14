Completion of heating season preparation discussed by Government

Tell a friend

The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of completion of preparations for the heating season. Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the readiness of energy and utilities infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.





The heating season has already started in Abay region, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions and Astana city. Due to weather conditions, the start of the heating season in the western and southern regions is planned from mid-October.





Minister of Energy noted that at the power plants completed repairs on 5 power units, 32 boilers, 28 turbines. Repair works are also underway at 4 power units, 23 boilers and 16 turbines.





At power grids, 19.9 thousand kilometres of power transmission lines, 376 substations and 4,046 distribution points and transformer substations have been repaired.





To improve the reliability of power supply to consumers in the upcoming heating season, the Ministry adjusted the marginal tariffs for electric power and increased the annual limit of return investments.





The measures taken in 2024 allowed to increase the financing of repair works by 44% more than the level of the last year to 327 billion tenge. At the same time, 5.2 million tonnes of coal and 88,000 tonnes of fuel oil have been stockpiled in warehouses for the heating season.





The ministry is keeping a number of issues on the regions under control.





Thus, in East Kazakhstan region at Ridder CHPP 2 boilers (No. 3, 6) are in operation. Repair of boilers No. 1 and 2 is completed, start-up operations are carried out. Repair of 2 boilers (#4, 5) will be completed by 10 November.





In Turkestan oblast at the CHPP of Kentau, boilers No. 8, 10, 11 have been fired up. Boilers No. 5, 6, 9, 10 should be ready by mid-October. During the winter period 4 boilers are required to work.





In Mangystau region for stable operation of the energy system it is necessary to complete the repair of power unit No. 3 of TPP LLP "MAEK" by the end of this year.





For a stable autumn-winter period energy enterprises need to complete repairs of main and auxiliary equipment within the approved timeframe, to ensure the accumulation and maintenance of standard fuel reserves, to conduct regular inspections of energy enterprises by the Committee of Energy Supervision and Control," Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev summarised.