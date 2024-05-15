Construction of 200 houses for flood-affected residents started in North Kazakhstan

Images | primeminister.kz

The Akim of North Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov reported to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on the restoration of housing, infrastructure after the flood, as well as on the readiness for spring field work, primeminister.kz reports.





In North-Kazakhstan region there is an active phase of works on restoration of infrastructure and rendering assistance to victims of flood. About 4 thousand families received one-time material assistance in the amount of 100 MRP for a total amount of 1.5 billion tenge.





A set of measures is being taken to resolve the housing issue of citizens. A total of 3.8 thousand houses were flooded in the region, of which 1.3 thousand have been inspected to date.





In the "Solnechny-2" neighbourhood of Petropavlovsk, 500 houses will be built according to three approved projects. The corresponding memorandum has been concluded, the necessary engineering infrastructure has been brought in. Thus, the construction of 100 houses is already underway with the funds of the "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" Fund. Kazakhmys Corporation has started to build another 100 houses through the Fund. The capital's GLB House-building Plant, specialising in large-panel construction, will build 300 residential houses using funds from Kaspi JSC.





For purchase of housing for the residents of SKR a pool of flats based on the primary and secondary property markets has been compiled. The first 7 flats in Petropavlovsk have been purchased, and this work continues.





In Podgora microdistrict and Kozhevenny settlement, 26 houses and 7 flats are being repaired. In general, more than 800 workers and 400 units of equipment are involved in repair and restoration work in the neighbourhoods and villages today.





Gauez Nurmukhambetov also reported to Prime Minister on full readiness of the region for sowing campaign. This year in North Kazakhstan region it is planned to sow 4.5 million hectares of areas. Of these 3.4 million hectares will be allocated for cereals, 751 thousand hectares for oilseeds and 379 thousand hectares for fodder crops. In order to ensure food security, the agrarians of the North Kazakhstan region are increasing the area under buckwheat to 26 thousand hectares and lentils to 133.9 thousand hectares. 26 thousand hectares will be allocated for potatoes.





Readiness of machinery is 100%. In total, 12.7 thousand tractors, 14 thousand units of grain seeders and 1.4 thousand sowing complexes will go to the fields of North-Kazakhstan region this year. This year, farmers in the region have renewed the vehicle fleet, purchasing 525 units of equipment and implements for 14 billion tenge.





For financing of spring field works in the North-Kazakhstan region 62 billion tenge is provided, including on the programme "Kin Dala 22 billion tenge, on the programme of forward purchase of JSC "Prodkorporatsiya" 14 billion tenge, on the line of JSC "KazAgroFinance" 26 billion tenge.





By decision of the Government, an additional 84 billion tenge was allocated to support farmers in the region. Lending to farmers is carried out under the programme "Kin Dala - 2", with an interest rate of 5% and under the guarantee of the Fund "Damu".





Akim of North Kazakhstan region reported to the Prime Minister on the progress of fulfilment of the tasks set by the Head of State to increase yields through the production and application of quality fertilizers. This year the agrarians of the region plan to apply 256 thousand tonnes of mineral fertilizers, which is 65.8 thousand tonnes more than in 2023. To date, contracts for 246.2 thousand tonnes of fertilizers have been signed, 204.6 thousand tonnes have already been shipped.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to accelerate the work on the restoration of housing and infrastructure of the affected settlements, as well as to take measures for timely and quality sowing campaign in the region.