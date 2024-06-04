"Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" road modernization to be completed in late 2024

Images | qazavtojol

Tell a friend

The QazAvtoJol company is currently engaged in the reconstruction of the "Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk" highway, which has a total length of 768 km. Of these, 58 km fall within the I-b category, while 710 km are classified as II category. 748 km of new asphalt-concrete pavement has been laid, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The reconstructed section of the "Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk" highway encompasses three regions: Zhetysu, Abai, and East Kazakhstan. The project entails the construction of 81 bridges and overpasses, in addition to the installation of 521 culverts. Furthermore, the scheme includes the construction of rest areas with sanitary and hygienic units.





In 2023, safe passage from Taldykorgan to the Abai region’s border, as well as from Karakol village to Ayagoz and Ust-Kamenogorsk, was provided. According to the results of 2023, 87.3 km of bypass roads out of 90 km were excluded, and 127 km of the bottom layer of pavement was laid.





Since the beginning of 2024, more than 35 km of asphalt concrete pavement or 45 thousand tons of asphalt concrete have been laid. Twelve asphalt concrete plants with a capacity of more than 2.4 thousand tons per hour and nine crushing and screening plants with a capacity of 2.3 thousand tons per hour have been mobilized. Approximately 861 units of equipment and 1312 people were involved.





It is anticipated that the construction work will be completed by the end of 2024, thus ensuring the safety and comfort of road users along the main road.