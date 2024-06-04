Kazakhstan and the United States Discussed Issues of Strategic Partnership

Images | Kazakh MFA

First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau Of South And Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu held the sixth meeting of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) between Kazakhstan and the United States, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the event with the participation of representatives of government agencies and departments of the two countries, the parties summed up the results of the joint work over the past period, synchronized their views on current bilateral and regional issues, and outlined further plans for the development and deepening of the enhanced strategic partnership, with special emphasis on aspects of political and economic cooperation, as well as the human dimension.





The participants discussed the deliverables of the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to the United States in March this year and his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.





Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized the alignment of the political and democratic transformations declared by the President Tokayev with the main issues on the bilateral agenda. He also highlighted the importance of developing infrastructure projects and transportation routes, which are key elements of bilateral trade and economic interaction. During the talks, the parties also discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and critical minerals.





The American side, in turn, highly noted the steady progress of the bilateral partnership, paying special attention to the projects launched following the "C5+1" Presidential Summit last September.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further implement the agreements reached on a mutually beneficial basis.





During the visit of the Kazakh delegation, separate meetings were held with the U.S. Administration, the leadership of the State Department, the Office of the Trade Representative, and other relevant U.S. agencies. Additionally, a round table was held with representatives of American civil society, during which the Kazakh side informed them about innovations in national legislation on the protection of human rights in the country.





The parties agreed to hold a regular meeting of the the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue in 2025 in Astana.