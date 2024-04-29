Head of State Tokayev meets Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of National Defense of China Dong Jun, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Welcoming Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, Tokayev noted his contribution to the strengthening of good-neighborliness, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.





The Head of State stressed that the Kazakh-Chinese relations are at the highest level of eternal all-round strategic partnership. As Tokayev said, Kazakhstan and China share the common views on the key issues of regional and international security on the multilateral track.





Our countries maintain a constructive dialogue and provide mutual support within the UN, SCO, CICA. We commend and back China’s global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative. I believe that they will positively contribute to the strengthening of the modern architecture of global security, said the Kazakh President.





For his part, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun thanked the Head of State of Kazakhstan for the hospitality and noted the high level of preparation for the meeting of the defense ministers of member states of the SCO in Astana.





During the meeting, the sides expressed interest in developing peacekeeping, educational and military technical cooperation.