Industrial potential, investments and modernisation of road infrastructure: Sklyar reports on actions to implement the instructions of the Head of State

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed measures to implement the message of the Head of State to the people of the country "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism. First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar made a report, primeminister.kz reports.





He said that the country continues to strengthen the industrial framework. For its formation the Government has approved a list of 17 breakthrough projects in key sectors of the manufacturing industry: metallurgy, oil refining and oil and gas chemistry, machine building, chemical industry, etc. The Government has approved a list of 17 breakthrough projects in the key sectors of the manufacturing industry. A detailed implementation plan has been adopted for each of them, and monitoring is carried out within the framework of the Investment Headquarters.





In the automotive industry, the production volume increased by 30 per cent last year. In addition, in the coming year it is planned to put into operation two large projects with a production volume of 160 thousand units.





First Deputy Prime Minister also informed about the work on gasification of Kazakhstan. According to the results of 2023, 60% of the population have access to blue fuel. By the end of the year will cover another 300 thousand citizens. At the same time, there is an active modernisation of gas networks. For these purposes allocated 194 billion tenge.





Roman Sklyar said that 2 gas processing plants with a capacity of 1 and 2.5 billion m3 are being built at Kashagan. Their commissioning is scheduled for 2026 and 2023. In 2028, a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 billion m3 is expected to be launched at Karachaganak. The contractor has already been identified. For the Zhanaozen gas processing plant, the development of the design and construction programme has begun and field work is underway. Commissioning is scheduled for 2027.





In order to develop the energy sector, the First Deputy Prime Minister noted that mechanisms have been developed to attract investment in this sector of the economy with ensuring return at the expense of the capacity market. At the same time, reduction of equipment depreciation will be achieved within the framework of the programme ‘Tariff in exchange for investment’.





The work on development of transport and logistics infrastructure continues. Thus, within 3 years it is planned to gradually increase regulated railway tariffs. It is noted that currently 73% of cargoes are transported below cost.





Regarding the development of air hubs and increasing the volume of air cargo handling, measures will be taken to create FEZ with simplification of customs procedures, accelerated development of airport infrastructure, digital solutions will be introduced. For the development of airports with high-quality infrastructure in the resort areas of Katon-Karagai, Zaisan and Kendirli, funds from RGP "KazAeroNavigation" will be allocated. The issue of purchasing small aircrafts through the Industry Development Fund will also be worked out. In accordance with the Head of State's instruction, the experience of average road repair will be scaled up to 10 thousand kilometres, with the launch of the Unified Digital Platform E-Joldar to monitor the progress of work," Sklyar reported.





Along with this, the work of the Investment Headquarters will be strengthened in Kazakhstan. Currently, 73 projects worth $30bn are under consideration by the headquarters. In addition, a mechanism of ‘order for investment’ has been developed. According to this mechanism, IIOs will initiate projects taking into account regional specifics and advantages. They will be supported through the National Digital Investment Platform, where 746 projects worth $68bn have already been registered.





To achieve the goal of introducing digital technologies in Astana, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Development is expected to be established. Experts are currently working on its content.





Work is also underway to increase the country's forest cover. For this purpose, quality planting material is being procured.





Similar to the nursery in the Semey Ormani reserve, similar complexes are planned to be built in 6 regions of the country. In order to develop environmental culture and to approve systematic approaches to environmental protection, the relevant Concept until 2029 will be approved," First Deputy Prime Minister said.





At the same time, the legislation in the field of law enforcement and security is to be improved. It is planned to strengthen work to combat fraud, to improve financial literacy of the population. Similar work will be carried out in the field of combating drug crime, as well as reducing accidents on the roads.