Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Qarmet metallurgical plant in Temirtau

Today's working trip of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Karaganda region began with a visit to Qarmet metallurgical plant in Temirtau town, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press office.





The President surveyed blast-furnace #3 which produces 3.8 million tons of cast iron per annum.





Chairman of Qarmet Board of Directors Andrey Lavrentyev and Director General of the plant Vadim Bassin reported to the President on the production development projects worth $3.5 billion, both completed and being implemented ones. As many as $500 million are set to be invested in coal department’s projects, while $978 million will be attracted by the iron-ore department.





The enterprise continues large-scale repair of its more than 100 buildings and facilities, under the newly adopted Renovation Program for year 2024. 120 sanitary and social amenities are being overhauled as per the Hygiene program.





By 2028, the metallurgical plant is set to increase steel production to 5 million tons per year, coal production - to 9 million tons, and iron-ore concentrate production - to 5 million tons, which will ensure 66% growth compared to year 2023 indicators.





The Head of State emphasized the importance of switching the plant to the natural gas which will let reduce its environmental impact by 30%.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to strictly comply with the deadlines and high standards of the quality of projects being implemented in industrial security, production efficiency and modernization, as well as improvement of the region’s ecological situation.





We made the right decision by inviting domestic investor. The situation at the metallurgical plant is being improved. The main challenge is to revive the former glory of Qarmet and focus on tackling social problems," said the President.





Today, the metallurgical plant employs 34,000 people. Its production capacity is 5.3 million tons of liquid steel per year. Last year, the enterprise sold 2.9 million tons of products, 2.1 million tons of which were exported to Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.





The President also visited Qarmet’s Creative Technologies Center which had become a new point for active and creative self-accomplishment of the youth of Temirtau.